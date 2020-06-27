RD Burman’s birth anniversary: Remembering maestro’s musical affair with monsoon

Rahul Dev Burman was born on 27 June 1939. Born to acclaimed music director SD Burman, he is known to have changed the Indian music scene 360 degrees, and left behind a rich legacy that still is still endearing. Fondly referred to as Pancham da, he composed his first song at the age of nine, which was used by his father in the movie Fantoosh. As per popular stories, of which many versions exist, RD Burman acquired his nickname Pancham because he could cry in five different notes!

Along with his wife Asha Bhosle, Burman reigned supreme in the Bollywood music industry for years, giving us numerous gems. From foot-tapping numbers to soulful melodies and romantic songs, everything that Pancham da touched turned memorable. And then there are quite a few of his genius tunes that paid a befitting tribute to the monsoon.

So, as the skies get cloudy and rains make everything green and romantic, here’s a list of some of RD Burman’s songs that are an absolute must to be best enjoyed with your cuppa of hot tea/coffee:

Rim Jhim Gire Sawan

From the film Manzil (1979), this song, written by Yogesh and sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar is undoubtedly considered as one of the best rain songs to have ever been composed. The tune is a melodious amalgamation of the beauty of rain, and the passion that drives the souls of lovers.

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein

This song appeared in the movie Ajnabee (1974), and featured late actor Rajesh Khanna, and the veteran Zeenat Aman. The playback of this song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, and talks of love as an all consuming emotion, just like the rain.

Rimjhim Rimjhim

Sung by the versatile Kumar Sanu, and written by ace Javed Akhtar, this composition of Burman featured the then popular on-screen pair of actors Manisha Koirala and Anil Kapoor, in filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s popular romance drama, 1942: A Love Story (1994).

Roop Tera Mastana

This song was, is, and shall always remain a rage that redefines the depiction of sensuality on screen! Featuring Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore in the movie Aradhana (1969), this iconic number sung by Kishore Kumar is said to have given the singer a new lease of life in the film industry. Also, it’s said that it was also shot in a single take, with a real and metaphorical fire burning in the shot, while it poured outside.

Mere Naina Sawan Badhon

From the film, Mehbooba (1976), this song is yet another creation by the iconic duo of Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. It was written by Anand Bakshi, and remains to tease our senses even today.

