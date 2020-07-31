Remembering Mohammad Rafi: A playlist of his 30 songs for all your different moods

Legendary singer Mohammad Rafi died of a heart attack July 31, 1980, leaving behind a huge legacy of soulful and melodious numbers for fans to remember him. With Padma Shri, a National Award and six Filmfare Awards to his credit, Rafi was known for singing a variety of songs ranging from classical numbers to patriotic ones, melodious sad songs to romantic numbers, ghazals and even bhajans.

Born on 24 December 1924, Rafi even did playback for Kishore Kumar-- another legendary singer and his contemporary. Rafi crooned Man Mora Bawra for 1957 film Ragini and Shanker Jaikishan also made him sing Ajab Hai Dastan for Shararat in 1958.

On his 40th death anniversary on Friday, we bring an exhaustive list of 30 songs crooned by Rafi, catering to four different moods.

Romance

From Baharon Phool Barsao to Tumhari Nazar, Aane Se Uske, Aaj Mausam, and more, here are some Rafi songs to woo your partner with.

Melancholy



Rafi’s voice is also a soothing one for souls in melancholic mood. Play these when feeling the blues:

Singing praises for your soulmate



Wish to play some songs and boost the mood of your partner? Here’s yet another collection of Rafi songs to the rescue.

Some silky ghazals

Which one is your fav Rafi song? Share with us.

