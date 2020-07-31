Sections
Home / Music / Remembering Mohammad Rafi: A playlist of his 30 songs for all your different moods

Remembering Mohammad Rafi: A playlist of his 30 songs for all your different moods

Friday marks the 40th death anniversary of legendary singer Mohammad Rafi and we bring an exhaustive list of 30 songs to remember him by.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 09:24 IST

By Sweta Kaushal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Remebering Mohammad Rafi on his 40th death anniversary with a 30-song playlist

Legendary singer Mohammad Rafi died of a heart attack July 31, 1980, leaving behind a huge legacy of soulful and melodious numbers for fans to remember him. With Padma Shri, a National Award and six Filmfare Awards to his credit, Rafi was known for singing a variety of songs ranging from classical numbers to patriotic ones, melodious sad songs to romantic numbers, ghazals and even bhajans.

Born on 24 December 1924, Rafi even did playback for Kishore Kumar-- another legendary singer and his contemporary. Rafi crooned Man Mora Bawra for 1957 film Ragini and Shanker Jaikishan also made him sing Ajab Hai Dastan for Shararat in 1958.

On his 40th death anniversary on Friday, we bring an exhaustive list of 30 songs crooned by Rafi, catering to four different moods.

Romance
From Baharon Phool Barsao to Tumhari Nazar, Aane Se Uske, Aaj Mausam, and more, here are some Rafi songs to woo your partner with.



 

 

 

 

Melancholy

Rafi’s voice is also a soothing one for souls in melancholic mood. Play these when feeling the blues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Singing praises for your soulmate

Wish to play some songs and boost the mood of your partner? Here’s yet another collection of Rafi songs to the rescue.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Some silky ghazals

 

 

 

 

 

 Which one is your fav Rafi song? Share with us.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Won’t recognize Punjab 2020 referendum’: India praises Canada’s bold move
Jul 31, 2020 09:31 IST
LIVE: Record spike of over 55k cases takes India’s Covid-19 tally to 16.38 lakh
Jul 31, 2020 09:31 IST
Kangana Ranaut’s team says Sushant wasn’t a ‘gullible Majnu’
Jul 31, 2020 09:26 IST
Remembering Rafi: A playlist of 30 songs for different moods
Jul 31, 2020 09:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.