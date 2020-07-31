Remembering Mohammad Rafi: A playlist of his 30 songs for all your different moods
Friday marks the 40th death anniversary of legendary singer Mohammad Rafi and we bring an exhaustive list of 30 songs to remember him by.
Legendary singer Mohammad Rafi died of a heart attack July 31, 1980, leaving behind a huge legacy of soulful and melodious numbers for fans to remember him. With Padma Shri, a National Award and six Filmfare Awards to his credit, Rafi was known for singing a variety of songs ranging from classical numbers to patriotic ones, melodious sad songs to romantic numbers, ghazals and even bhajans.
Born on 24 December 1924, Rafi even did playback for Kishore Kumar-- another legendary singer and his contemporary. Rafi crooned Man Mora Bawra for 1957 film Ragini and Shanker Jaikishan also made him sing Ajab Hai Dastan for Shararat in 1958.
On his 40th death anniversary on Friday, we bring an exhaustive list of 30 songs crooned by Rafi, catering to four different moods.
Romance
From Baharon Phool Barsao to Tumhari Nazar, Aane Se Uske, Aaj Mausam, and more, here are some Rafi songs to woo your partner with.
Melancholy
Singing praises for your soulmate
Some silky ghazals
