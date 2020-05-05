Remembering Naushad: From devotional to playfully romantic, a playlist of his popular songs

Tuesday marks the death anniversary of legendary musician Naushad, who was born as Naushad Ali in Lucknow on 25 December 1919. Having made a brilliant career in film music, Naushad had also been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (1981) and the Padma Bhushan (1992).

Naushad used to watch silent films in a Lucknow theatre where he learnt the art of background music - he also worked with the team of musicians hired to play instruments while the silent films played onscreen. However, Naushad’s conservative father considered music as a useless hobby and once even threw his harmonium out of the house, asking young Naushad to choose between his home and music. It was then that Naushad picked up his harmonium and decided to go to Mumbai. However, he did not have the money and it is said that a friend gave him Rs 25 for the ticket to Mumbai in 1937, as per an Amar Ujala report.

Also read: Imtiaz Ali shares video of Rishi Kapoor dancing at his brother’s wedding in Kashmir. Watch

After spending several nights on the footpath, Naushad was spotted by a producer who took him to musician Hussain Khan who hired Naushad for Rs 15 per month. However, Naushad’s first film as an independent music director was only in 1940, Prem Nagar, while his first musically successful film was 1944’s Rattan. In his entire career, Naushad delivered a number of musical gems including the iconic Mughal-E-Azam and Baiju Bawara. The musician worked in several films and among these, he had musical hits - 35 of these had silver jubilee, 12 had golden jubilee and three completed diamond jubilee.

One of the most interesting anecdotes Naushad loved to share was about his marriage. Even after his first musical hit, his family remained against his choice of career. Naushad often that the band party would play his songs and his father and father-in-law kept criticizing the musician who made those songs. National Herald reported Naushad as quoting his father-in-law, “Such songs are ruining this society. The person who has made this song should be beaten with shoes.” After working in films for decades, Naushad died on May 5, 2006.

In his vast career, Naushad did a variety of songs across all genres from romantic to devotional. Here is a look at some of his most famous songs:

1. Ankhiya Mila Ke Jiya Bharma ke Chale Nahi Jana (Rattan 1940)



2. Nain Lad Jayi Hain (Gunga Jumna, 1961)



3. Ye Gotedar Lehenga (Dharamkanta, 1982)

LOVE SONGS - ROMANTIC AND SAD

5. Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya (Mughal E Azam, 1960)



6. Aaj Purani Raaho Se (Aadmi, 1968)

7. Jab Dil Hi Toot Gaya (Shahjehan, 1946)



8. Mohe Panghat Pe Nandlal (Mughal E Azam, 1960)



DEVOTIONAL 9. Man Tarpat Hari Darshan Ko Aaj’ (Baiju Bawra, 1952)

10. Aaj Gawat Man Mero (Baiju Bawra, 1952)



PATRIOTIC

11. Apni Azadi Ko Hum’ (Leader, 1964)

His music remains timeless, as does his legacy.



Follow @htshowbiz for more