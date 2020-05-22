Renowned vocalist Shyamala G Bhave dies of stroke at 79

Sections
Hindustani and Carnatic vocalist Shyamala G Bhave has died. She was 79.

Updated: May 22, 2020 13:37 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Shyamala G Bhave was bestowed with the title of Ubhaya Gaana Vidushi.

Renowned vocalist Shyamala G Bhave, who had an equal command over Hindustani and Carnatic music, died on Friday at her residence after suffering a stroke, family members said. She was 79.

“She was ailing for quite some time...Three days ago, she was discharged from a hospital. Her condition worsened after that. She passed away this morning at 7.15 am after suffering a stroke,” family members said.

Shyamala Bhave’s younger sister Nirmala, who lives in the US, was by her side when the end came, they said.

 



Her father, late Govind Vitthal Bhave, trained her in Hindustani music, while she was tutored in the Carnatic stream by noted vocalists A Subbaraya and B Doreswamy.

Her mother Lakshmi Bhave was also a classical vocalist. Shyamala Bhave won a music competition when she was six years gold and started giving music performances when she turned 12.

She was bestowed with the title of ‘Ubhaya Gaana Vidushi (expert in both styles)’ by Sir M Visvesvaraya, the 19th Diwan of Mysore.

