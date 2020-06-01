Sections
RIP Wajid Khan: Old video of composer singing Dabangg title song in hospital goes viral

RIP Wajid Khan: Old video of composer singing Dabangg title song in hospital goes viral

After singer and composer Wajid Khan died on Monday, an old video of him singing Hud Hud Dabangg for his brother and composer Sajid Khan has surfaced online. Watch it here.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 15:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Wajid Khan died after suffering a cardiac arrest on early Monday morning.

Hours after music composer and singer Wajid Khan, of the composer duo Sajid-Wajid, breathed his last, an old video of him singing the title track of Dabangg is going viral. In the clip, he dedicates the song to his brother and partner Sajid Khan.

Fans paid tribute in the comments section of the post. “We will miss u sir,” one Instagram user wrote. “Sad to see this...RIP,” another wrote.

 

Wajid died in the early hours of Monday morning at the Surana Hospital in Mumbai’s Chembur area. The 42-year-old musician was diagnosed with the coronavirus and also had kidney ailments. He died after suffering a cardiac arrest, his brother Sajid told PTI.



Sajid-Wajid frequently collaborated with Salman Khan and gave music for several of his films. They started their career in Bollywood in 1998 with Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, in which they composed a single song, Teri Jawaani Badi Mast Mast.

After that, Sajid-Wajid composed for a number of Salman’s films, including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Tere Naam, Partner, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge and Ek Tha Tiger. Most recently, they composed the actor’s singles Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai, which were released on his YouTube channel amid the lockdown.

Salman mourned Wajid’s loss in an emotional tweet. “Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace,” he wrote.

 

Also read | Wajid Khan dies at 42: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra lead Bollywood tributes for ‘the nicest man’

As a singer, Wajid had sung a number of hits such as Do You Wanna Partner, Soni De Nakhre, Hud Hud Dabangg, Chinta Ta Chita Chita, Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Doon and Tera Hi Jalwa.

Wajid was laid to rest on Monday afternoon at the Versova Kabrastan. The funeral was attended by only a select few, including his brother Sajid and some friends from the industry.

