Rocknaama’s Shaheen Salmani holds online gig to help raise funds for daily wage workers and migrant labourers

Lead vocalist Shaheen Salmani of the Delhi-based Sufi rock band Rocknaama has been actively talking about lockdown woes and raising awareness around issues pertaining to the marginalized amid the coronavirus pandemic. She recently held an online gig with Delhi Youth Welfare Association, a not-for-profit organisation, to raise funds and awareness about the daily wage workers and migrant labourers. “You see so many videos of migrant workers walking for hundreds of kilometres without food or water. There is no conveyance; even if there are provisions, they are being duped and charged more by people who are taking advantage of their condition,” she says. Drawing attention to the plight of this workforce, she adds, “The policies are framed but are not showing results on the ground. Jinke paas khaane ke paise nahi hain voh aapko fare kahaan se denge. They have nothing to eat aur daal-roti-chawal koi exotic demand nahi hai.”

Her video garnered over 10k views and helped raise ₹35,000 so far . The intention and hard work notwithstanding, artistes are bound to get hate mail. “There will always be trolls and hate-mongers, but if I am able to help even ten people, my work is done. Every voice counts,” she says while encouraging people to do their bit.



With industries adapting to the ‘new normal’, indie musicians like her are also finding ways to cope with the changing times. “I shot a video in my backyard and recorded the song at home. Fans would understand even if the production quality is not up to the mark. Content would matter over technology,” she opines.

