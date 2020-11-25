Sections
Rohanpreet Singh shares unseen photo with Neha Kakkar as they celebrate one month of wedding, she calls him ‘the best husband’

Rohanpreet Singh shared a sweet wish for his ‘beautiful doll’ Neha Kakkar as they celebrated one month of marriage. She, in turn, called him the best husband.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 19:19 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar got married on October 24 after a whirlwind romance.

Singer Rohanpreet Singh shared a loved-up picture with his wife, singer Neha Kakkar, as they celebrated one month of being married. He also wrote a romantic note for her, in which he said that she makes his life beautiful.

“Hello My Beautiful Doll Life is Sooo Beautiful with You.. It is our First month Anniversary and I still can’t Believe that You are Mine!! I LOVE YOU SOOOOO MUCH MERI ZINDAGIIIII.. @nehakakkar,” he wrote in his Instagram post, sharing a picture of them embracing and gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes.

Neha called Rohanpreet the ‘best husband’ and commented on the post saying, “Wow.. Thats one of our best pics baby and You! You’re the best husband. Thank you so much for everything love!” Her sister, singer Sonu Kakkar commented, “Love you both.”

 



Rohanpreet and Neha got married in Delhi on October 24 - an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in the morning, followed by a Hindu wedding in the evening. Afterwards, they flew to Dubai for their honeymoon.

Designer Anita Dongre shared details of Rohanpreet and Neha’s love story in a social media post. “We literally met for the first time on the set of the song we did together - Nehu Ka Vyah and I didn’t even realise what she wrote for that song would come true one day. It literally changed my life for the best,” Rohanpreet said.

Neha, meanwhile, said that she was immediately attracted to him for his good looks and polite behaviour. “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he was the one for me,” she said.

