Rohman Shawl shares teaser of his music video Maula, Sushmita Sen says ‘beautiful song and marvellous you’. Watch teaser

Actor Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl is all set to make his acting debut in a music video. He shared a teaser of the song titled Maula on Instagram. It also stars TV actor Erica Fernandes.

Maula will also star TV actor Erica Fernandes and has been sung by popular singer, Papon. Sharing the teaser, Rohman wrote: “#maula #musicvideo #teaser I have been a very big fan of your voice @paponmusic & I couldn’t be happier to feature in this video (actually the only reason i came on board). This has been a wonderful experience, thanks to this professional team @saregama_official @goldiesohel @legendglobalstudio @zafarmehdishaikh @rishubartaria #astrecreatives And a big thank you to my very talented co-stars @iam_ejf @asli_salmanshaikh. @shakworld you are wonderful & @kkumar.ravi83 you shot us like a dream SONG TO BE OUT SOON!!”

Thanking Sushmita for her support, he wrote: @sushmitasen47 can’t thank you enough for standing by me ‘my rock’.... for teaching me how to be “one’s self” infont of the camera My two shaitaan’s Alisah & Renee for allowing me to do a romantic song. This one is for you Abbu,Mumma,didi & Ammaji”.

A happy Sushmita wrote in the comments box, “OMGGGGGG!!!! look at you babushhhhhh!!!Sooooo proud of you!!!! Beautiful song & a marvellous YOU!!! Ufffff”

Also read: Neha Kakkar, husband Rohanpreet Singh put an end to pregnancy rumours with new heartbreak song

The couple, who have been romantically involved since 2018, are currently in Dubai to celebrate Christmas and New Year. They are expected to fly to Kolkata from Dubai to attend a family wedding, before returning to Mumbai.

The duo often share posts on one another and keep encouraging each other. After Sushmita recently won the best actor award for her turn in her comeback vehicle, the web series Aarya, Rohman wrote an appreciation post and said: “Oh now that’s a come back !! @sushmitasen47 take a bow my love, you so so deserve it #blessed #proudofyou.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter