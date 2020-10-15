Sachet-Parampara on nepotism: Wherever we’ve reached today is a result of extreme hardwork and dedication and nothing else

Music composer and lyricist duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur are a formidable team, and their work is a proof of that. From reality show finalists to being one of the most sought after duo in the music scene, they also take pride in being self-made, and hence assert that favouritism and nepotism do not stand true in their case at all.

“Today, wherever we’ve reached is a result of extreme hardwork and dedication, nothing else. Every story is different. Even canvas would be different for each person. But if you’re very strong in what you do — lyrics or music or singing — you’ll see the change in your life one day. As we believe, a person becomes what they become because of their love towards their passion, excellence in what they do and sometimes a lot of patience also. So staying at it is the real thing,” Tandon tells us.

Known for their music in film such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018), Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019) and Kabir Singh (2019), the duo however add that they’ve had their share of challenges in their journey.

“From finding the correct lyricist for our tunes, to finding the right people to work with and also making people believe us and our work, we’ve seen it all,” says Thakur, expressing gratitude that they could sail through all those situations and experiences.

“These experiences have added a lot of good things inside us. Even now, every day is full of challenges and we, as Sachet-Parampara, love creating something out-of-the-box and different for our audience. And trust us, it is extremely challenging. But we love it,” he adds.

After Kabir Singh (2019), the duo is set to compose for yet another Shahid Kapoor film, Jersey, and they sure are looking forward to it, and want to assure that their fans can expect greater and even bigger melodies .

“We’re really excited for the album. Their love for Kabir Singh is still very over whelming. We’re very thankful to each one of them for making Bekhayali and Mere Sohneya so so big. Jersey has a beautiful, strong script. And we feel music and film will be loved by people once it is out,” they conclude.