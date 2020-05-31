Sachet Tandon opens up on journey from reality shows to Bollywood, getting ‘new life’ after Bekhayali

Singer-composer Sachet Tandon became a household name with the popularity of Bekhayali from Kabir Singh, which became an anthem for the heartbroken. From being a contestant on the singing reality show The Voice to making it big in Bollywood, he has come a long way,

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sachet said, “It has been an interesting journey with a lot of ups and downs and a lot of failures. You don’t really enjoy the taste of success until you have experienced failure. I think I can say that songs like Bekhayali and Mere Sohneya gave Sachet-Parampara (he and his The Voice co-contestant Parampara Thakur are a team) a new life. After getting a new life, I think the work and the main hard work starts now.”

Though it was participating in The Voice in 2015 that brought him in the spotlight, Sachet began trying his luck in the music industry a decade before that. “I have been a part of reality shows before too. I have been in Mumbai since 2005. The journey started then only but it takes time. I was waiting for things to happen,” he said.

Bekhayali may have put Sachet on the map but did you know he was not the first choice for the song? Talking about how he came to be a part of it, he said, “If you know, we (Sachet-Parampara) created Bekhayali. When a song is made, it takes time. First, the melody was made, then the lyrics were written by Irshad Kamil. At that time, my voice was very new to the industry. We knew that the song was very important to the film. Parampara and I wanted to get Arijit Singh on board for this one, but the director and producer thought of me singing this and insisted on retaining my voice. Finally, they released my version first, and it was a hit,” he said.

Sachet feels that it is important to completely get into the emotion of a song, as a creator. “If you’re making a sad song, you have to get into a very melancholy feel. It’s really tough. Being a composer, there is a difficulty, depending on the kind of environment you are in. If you have to make a happy song and you are not happy in your life right now, it can be a problem. Your mood somehow reflects in the music you make. Music is so pure, you cannot fake it. Your emotions will come through. Even as a singer, when I sang or Bekhayali or Bewafai, I was totally into the song and the feel of the words. Unless you feel the emotions, the listener won’t,” he said.

Also see: Sunil Grover cooks up a cigarette in his kitchen in hard-hitting video, Anubhav Sinha shares his own experiences

Bewafai, Sachet’s latest single, has received a great response from fans. Talking about the same, he said, “I had no idea it would come out now because it had been three-four months since I recorded it. I just got to know a week before its release. During lockdown, people have a lot of time and they are on their phones, so it’s a very good time to release anything. Social media is quite active. I’m happy that the song did so well and people loved it.”

Sachet has a slew of projects in the pipeline, which will release once the situation returns to normalcy. “We are waiting for a few singles, which will mostly be out after the lockdown, because the shoots are still not completed. We are also doing Jersey with Shahid Kapoor again and a few more films but everything is halted right now,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more