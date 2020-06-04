Sajid Khan pens emotional note for brother Wajid Khan: ‘I’m with mummy, you’re with papa’

The late music composer Wajid Khan’s brother and collaborator, Sajid, has shared a note on Instagram, in remembrance of “jannat ka rockstar.” Wajid died on Monday, after suffering a heart attack. He had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I’m in this world with mummy and you’re in that world with papa. Love you brother. My jannat ka rockstar,” Sajid wrote in his post, sharing a picture of the two of them. The brother’s mother also tested positive for the coronavirus a day after Wajid’s death.

On Wednesday, Sajid had shared a tribute for his brother, in the form of a video taken from inside a hospital. In it, Wajid could be seen playing the piano on a phone app. “Duniya chut gayi, sab kuch chuta, na tune kabhi music chodda, na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. Mere khushi mein, meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega,” Sajid had written in his post.

Wajid’s death was confirmed by fellow composer Salim Merchant, who’d told PTI on Monday, “He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical.”

Meanwhile, Sajid-Wajid’s frequent collaborator, actor Salman Khan, had condoled Wajid’s death with a message on social media. “Wajid, will always love, respect, remember and miss you as a person and your talent. Love you and may your beautiful soul rest in peace,” Salman had written.

