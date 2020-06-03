Sections
Home / Music / Sajid Khan remembers late brother Wajid in a heartbreaking post: ‘My brother is a legend and legends don’t die’

Sajid Khan remembers late brother Wajid in a heartbreaking post: ‘My brother is a legend and legends don’t die’

Wajid Khan’s brother Sajid has shared a heartbreaking video from hospital, which shows the late music composer doing what he did best -- playing music.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 18:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Wajid Khan died on May 31.

A video of the late music composer Wajid Khan, in hospital, has been shared on the official Sajid-Wajid Instagram page, by his brother and collaborator Sajid Khan. The video shows Wajid, wearing hospital clothes, playing the piano on a smartphone app.

Wajid died on May 31 due to cardiac arrest. He had also tested positive for the coronavirus. A day later, it was confirmed that his mother had also tested positive for the illness.

 

The video was captioned, “Duniya chhut gayi, sab kuch chhuta , na tune kabhi music chodda,na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. Mere Khushi mein,meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega.”



The post has been ‘liked’ close to 30000 times. “Wajid sir hmesha hmare dilo me rahe (Wajid sir will always remain in our hearts),” one person wrote in the comments section. “Can’t believe he’s no more. May Allah bless his soul. A great loss,” wrote another.

Sajid-Wajid were known for composing music for Salman Khan's films like Wanted, the Dabangg series and Ek Tha Tiger. After Wajid’s death, Salman had written on Twitter, “Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ...”

Also read: Atul Agnihotri on Wajid Khan: ‘His love for our family, particularly Salman Khan, was unconditional’

Wajid Khan was laid to rest at the Versova Kabrastan in Mumbai, in the presence of a few loved ones, including his Sajid and Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi. Others who paid tribute to him online include actors Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Bipasha Basu, Preity Zinta, and musicians Vishal Dadlani, Adnan Sami, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Harshdeep Kaur and others.

