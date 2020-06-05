Sections
Home / Music / Selena Gomez to lend her Instagram page with 178 million followers to highlight and ‘hear more from black voices’

Selena Gomez to lend her Instagram page with 178 million followers to highlight and ‘hear more from black voices’

Singer Selena Gomez has given up her Instagram to influential leaders who can spread awareness about Black Lives Matter protests.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 20:59 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Selena Gomez is doing her bit to support the Black Lives Matter cause.

Singer-actor Selena Gomez says she has decided to let influential leaders take over her Instagram account in order to hear more from black voices in the wake of African-American man George Floyd’s death in police custody.

The 27-year-old for Disney star said for the next few days she will let the black leaders ‘‘speak directly to all of us’‘ through her Instagram account which has 178 million followers.

“I have been struggling to know the right things to say to get the word out about this important moment in history. After thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices. “Over the next few days I will be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us. We all have an obligation to do better and we can start by listening with an open heart and mind,” Gomez wrote on the photo-video sharing platform.

 



Floyd, 46, died on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in an encounter caught on video. The officer, Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

Following his death thousands have taken to the streets across the US to express their anger at the systemic racism and support the Black Lives Matter movement. PTI SHD SHD

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

K Deep’s family seeks Punjab govt help for singer’s treatment
Jun 05, 2020 21:57 IST
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
Jun 05, 2020 21:58 IST
Promotion for Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan, pay hike for all categories
Jun 05, 2020 21:55 IST
5 doctors among 182 Covid-19 cases reported in J&K
Jun 05, 2020 21:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.