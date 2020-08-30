Shaan: I don’t want to sound like some old has been! I still feel I am a 20-something

Sections
Singer Shaan says post 2010, Bollywood songs dwindled in number, but he kept himself updated with all trends and tried his hand at different things.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:28 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Singer Shaan has completed 25 years in the music world.

It’s been a 25 year long musical journey for Shaan, who reveals to us that he started his singing career in 1995 with Indie pop music. And he continues to churn out more work, like his recent single China. He says he cannot be ‘thankful and grateful enough’ and owes it to being around positive people.

“The company you keep is important. If you surround yourself with the right people, who will call a spade a spade, and won’t keep you in any delusional world… I am aware it’s always been like that, it’s about youngsters, because the consumption is for them. For me, to just be around and get projects even after 25 years, I am thrilled,” confesses the 47-year-old, who has sung popular songs for films such as Fanaa, 3 Idiots (Behti Hawa Sa Tha, All Izz Well) and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (Voh Pehli Baar). 

How was it manoeuvring through the volatile nature of the business, where fates change every Friday and competition is tough? Shaan tells us, “I love challenges. If you look at my graph, till the first 10 years, 2000-2010 I was there in probably every film, had a hit every other day, things were right up there. The next 10 years have been pretty quiet comparatively, except for a few sprinkled hits. I didn’t have too many Bollywood songs, and used that to my advantage. I tried my hand at different things, like acting in a film that didn’t do well, started my YouTube channel. Usually a door shuts, another opens, luckily it hasn’t shut. Just this year I had a song in Baaghi 3.”

The singer is also of the opinion that change is inevitable, and he doesn’t want to be among those people who reminisce about the past, or rue that things today are different. “People who sit and complain, bicker that ‘it is not good now’ are the ones who get left out. I don’t want to sit at home, crib ‘look what has happened now, it used to be so much better in our times’. I don’t want to sound like some old has been! I still work out, feel I am 20-something. I like to adapt to the change,” he says.



