Sections
Home / Music / Shankar Mahadevan: At this point, if you’ve food on your plate and a roof over head, feel grateful

Shankar Mahadevan: At this point, if you’ve food on your plate and a roof over head, feel grateful

Singer-songwriter-composer Shankar Mahadevan shares that those who have the basic need sorted during this time of crisis should extend support towards the deprived.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 19:47 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Singer Shankar Mahadevan have been doing lives from home to raise money to help those in need. (Instagram)

A happy person by nature, Shankar Mahadevan never lets negative thoughts bog him down. The singer-songwriter, who has been working non-stop from home, says keeping oneself engaged is the key. Mahadevan has been writing new songs and recording tracks for his upcoming projects. He feels “musicians are the blessed lot” as they are being able to work even from home during the lockdown due to Covid-19 crisis.

“I have been composing tunes on my harmonium. You might be working a lot but there are these moments when you create something interesting, which needs to be recorded. Luckily for me, my kids (Siddharth and Shivam) are musicians. Siddharth is also a producer and has a studio set-up at home, so we record our songs there,” says the musician, known for his Bollywood songs Mitwa (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna; 2006) Maa (Taare Zameen Par; 2007 and Uff Teri Adaa (Karthik Calling Karthik; 2010).

 

Mahadevan shares that he has got busier now. “I’ve been recording songs for different films and sending them to the makers. They are working towards keeping the final product ready. Work on upcoming projects also started,” he adds.



For him, jamming sessions with his sons are enjoyable moments that he cherishes. “Art grows and often becomes better when it’s a collaborative effort. I find it interesting to collaborate with other artistes. And of course it’s always amazing to work with Siddharth and Shivam. Both have different approach and always bring something new to the table,” says the singer.

 

He is also raising funds through live performances. “I have been performing for some NGOs and channels and the money we’re earning out of these concerts are being distributed among those who need financial aid,” shares Mahadevan, who is also caught up with his music academy and virtual classes are going on in full swing.

Condemning those who are complaining about how life has become difficult, he says, “At this point in time, if you’ve food on your plate and a roof over head, feel grateful. Make the most of the relaxation available but at the same time maintain safety. Think about those who have no house to live, struggling for one square meal. I know it’s difficult but not impossible. Just do your bit for others and draw a lot of positivity from such acts of kindness,” he ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rollback hike in fuel prices, HP Congress urges Centre
Jun 24, 2020 19:53 IST
Shankar Mahadevan: Be grateful if you’ve food to eat and a house to stay
Jun 24, 2020 19:47 IST
Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero to undergo knee surgery on Thursday
Jun 24, 2020 19:43 IST
Djokovic’s parents defend their son, blame another player
Jun 24, 2020 19:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.