Shankar Mahadevan: My messages reach out well through music as I communicate better via melodies

Shankar Mahadevan believes in trying to heal souls and spread awareness through the power of music. As melodies keep him positive in these difficult Covid-19 times, the singer-songwriter-composer shares that “getting preachy doesn’t help” when one tries to spread awareness, even through online platforms.

That explains why his social media is filled with various musical initiatives he is immersing himself in, rather than fancy culinary videos or the likes.

“My expression and messages are best described through music. I communicate better through music. If today I give a two-page lecture on do’s and don’ts, no one would listen to it even if I am right. But if I convey the same thing through music, it reach more ears and heart,” the 53-year-old says, adding that “people understand who are faking it”.

Being real, he believes therefore, helps you connect with others better. Calling himself a “calm” person, he quips, “In the last 28 years of our marriage, my wife has never seen me getting angry.” But on a serious note, he shares, “I try and understand a situation before reacting. This time is actually testing our patience. So it’s very important to stay put.”

Mahadevan is concentrating on generating work for musicians and raising money amid the lockdown via live interactions and concerts. He is a part of 211 singers who created the song Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam, VasudevKutumbakkam as a part of Indian Singers Rights Association’s (ISRA) One Nation One Voice initiative. The money collected from the song will go to PM Cares Fund.

“I don’t want to sound pompous when I say that I’ve been working for almost three decades now and have had a good run in the industry. Why I’m saying this is because never did we go through a situation like this, and never did I sing a song like this one. It’s a song for the awakened India in 18 languages. I am hoping it drives home the message of courage,” he says.

Mahadevan feels there’s more to be done. His heart bleeds thinking about those suffering.

“Seeing the plight of migrant workers, thinking about those who’re going without food, kills me. All I think is how can I help and how many can I help. So I am trying to raise money, apart from doing my bit. I also salute the doctors, police, health workers and those who are keeping our surroundings clean. It would have been difficult without them,” says Mahadevan.

Apart from music, he is making most of this time by cooking, sketching and doing origami. “My family gorges on what I make. And being a foodie, I love it when they enjoy my food. As far as origami is concerned, I made my first T-Rex recently,” he says rather excitedly.

Follow @htshowbiz for more