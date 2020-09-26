Shankar Mahadevan on fake like scam: Is it humanly possible to get millions of likes in a day? What do I gain when in my heart I know it’s fake

From composing film and non-film music, running his academy, to doing concerts and raising funds for musicians who’ve been suffering due to the pandemic, Shankar Mahadevan has a zillion things going in his life.

Trying to make things a little better by contributing what he can, the singer tells us, “It’s very disturbing to see how musicians, who play in temples, weddings, those who’re daily wage earners suffering tremendously. So we’ve been working towards generating funds through live concerts. We’re trying if at least their monthly ration is taken care of. In a month, when we’d work and travel for 15-20 days, there’s practically nothing happening. While we’ve this valuable time at our disposal to do so much, this hand-to-mouth situation is affecting many.”

Currently in Mumbai, Mahadevan recently performed the song Sakhi live in collaboration with, two living legends — guitarist John McLaughlin (from Monte Carlo) and table maestro Zakir Hussain (from California) during an online fund raising concert.

Sakhi is from their earlier released album, Is That So and interestingly, the album has been sent for the upcoming edition of the Grammys. “Yes we’ve applied in six-seven categories, let’s see what happens,” he confirms.

Given the pandemic, since live gigs will take more time to happen, the 53-year-old feels online live concerts are the way forward. But one needs to take note of the quality. “You’ve to take it professionally to earn and survive. The sound quality needs to be good; you can’t be sitting in a room performing where there are clothes hanging around or people walking behind you. You’ve to set that atmosphere, be quality conscious to get the best result,” he adds.

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of talk around artistes buying fake likes, views and followers to popularise their songs, after rapper Badshah was accused of doing the same, which he later denied.

Reacting on the debate, Mahadevan says, “I don’t know about artistes, but let me talk about music companies. Is it humanly possible to get millions of likes in one day? I get really surprised. Someone should tell me how is this possible? Honestly what do I gain buying likes when in my heart I know it’s fake. I can’t do anything that’s not pure music.”

Meanwhile, the industry has been in news for the present discussions around nepotism, favouritism. Given that Mahadevan’s sons Siddharth and Shivam are also been a part of the music industry, when asked about it, he shares, “Things are getting too negative these days and you mostly get misunderstood for whatever you say. I’ve been consciously staying away from all these. As far as Siddharth and Shivam are concerned, they’ve to find their own identity through their hard work and capabilities. They can’t earn a name under my shadow. Ultimately if you aren’t a good singer or composer no one will give you work.”

