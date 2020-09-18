Shashaa Tirupati on fake likes scam: Nothing fake works for me, I’ve never been concerned about the numbers

Good or bad, anything can go viral these days, feels Shashaa Tirupati, who believes that music aficionados don’t really go by the likes or views on a song. According to the singer-songwriter, it’s the original and unique soundtrack created with honesty that always touches a chord with the audience.

Recently, the debate around artistes buying fake likes, views and followers to popularise their creations, rocked the music industry after rapper Badshah was accused of this, which he later denied.

Ask Tirupati about it and she says, “Some people would probably be buying likes, but I don’t know much about them. I can talk about myself. Main toh fake kapde na pehnu, why would I get fake likes? I’m not concerned about the numbers. I think we artistes should just concentrate on good content and leave the rest to PR agencies.”

Instead of indulging in such practices, Tirupati feels musicians should get their creative game up and serve audience with the best.

“If the music industry comes together and churns out good creations, that would help in making the general taste towards music better. Rather than giving people four trashy songs and ask them to choose the least trashiest, give them four impeccable ones, so they’re spoilt for choice,” she adds.

Interestingly, there are singers who barely have few thousand followers, but their music is immensely popular. Citing their example, the singer says, “They’re passionate about what they do and don’t care about people’s perceptions. So when you listen to them, you know kaunse log hai sunne layak.”

Tirupati recently dropped her independent song Siyaahii in collaboration with Papon, and she admits that she enjoys exploring the indie space and prefers releasing her original songs independently to keep intellectual property rights to herself.

“Unlike film songs that I’ve to sing the way I’m asked to, here I have complete control. I know labels have a better reach, but I’d prefer keeping my song-related decisions to myself,” says the singer, expressing concern over the present scenario affecting independent artistes.

“People want to see a complete audio-visual experience and to create that, one needs resources. But in times like these when doing live gigs are difficult, singers aren’t earning much. I know many who earn from live gigs and films songs, and then create original music. So, I think right now such earning is the biggest struggle for indie artistes. Online paid live gigs are an option to survive that’s too happening at a slower pace,” she shares.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ