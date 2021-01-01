Shibani Kashyap: I stay away from Bollywood’s camp system and create my own music

She has crooned chartbusters such as Sajna Aa Bhi Jaa and Zinda Hoon Main, so it comes as a surprise that singer Shibani Kashyap has consciously not gone too big in playback singing. Rather, she has been a free bird, focusing on singles and in the past one year, focusing on around 60 online concerts to raise funds for people in need during the Covid-19 crisis.

She reasons, “The highest point for me was the beginning of my Bollywood career. Apart from Sajna and Zinda, I also worked on a Rohit Shetty film, Sunday. I’ve done good, but less work. I’ve been selective, but honestly, work ahs not come on way also. If I call popular music directors or so-called producers, they don’t even take my calls, and I don’t know why. Some do, some don’t.”

The 41-year-old rues the existence of ‘camp system’ in Bollywood. “I stay away, creating my own music, doing shows in India and abroad. I also collaborated with a French singer Bryce during the lockdown. We did our own version of Heal The World by Michael Jackson. That was a time people needed to hear this music,” says Kashyap.

She’s been in the music industry for two decades, and has seen a lot change. From a time when casettes were the rage, to today when the number of views dictate everything, Kashyap isn’t a big believer in it.

“I feel many artistes and songs which we have never heard, are projected as so many millions. If content is good, even if it has a thousand views, it’ll start catching on organically, and slowly become popular. It takes time for things to grow, and not suddenly, say two million views. Who has watched those? Who are those millions of people? If it has become this, why is a majority not even aware of those particular songs?,” questions the singer, who created her own studio in her home in the lockdown.

She adds that she comes from a time when everything was merit bases. “A song used to play on radio, TV and enter popularity charts. Every song is a chartbuster now,” concludes the singer.

