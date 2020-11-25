Shona Shona video: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill spread the Sidnaaz magic in Tony Kakkar song. Watch

Fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are over the moon after their latest song Shona Shona was released on Wednesday. The song shows the two as a couple in a candyfloss-inspired world.

The song is sung by Tony Kakkar and his sister Neha Kakkar. Sidhart plays a man smitten by Shehnaaz’s beauty and compares her to Lady Gaga, himself to a dacoit as he follows at a marketplace and in a train. Despite the stalking, Shehnaaz gives in and dances on a train’s roof with him. Tony also makes colourful appearances in the song.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram to share the song with her fans. “Shona Shona out now @tonykakkar @nehakakkar @realsidharthshukla @anshul300 @agam.mann @azeem.mann @desimusicfactory @raghav.sharma.14661,” she wrote. Her fans loved how she looked in the video. “Shehnaaz is looking like a Princess. Her expressions, her dance moves are fire.. she owns the mv. I loved her performance.. She is definitely gonna be next blockbuster celebrity,” read a comment.

Another fan heaped praises on Sidharth. “Here for Sidharth Shukla He is looking so cute in this video Can’t take my eyes off from him He totally nailed and outshined it,” they wrote. “Sidharth Shukla is so cool with that cute expressions, loved it, enjoying this new aavtar of Sid... keep rocking,’” wrote another.

Previously, Shehnaaz and Sidharth have starred together in music videos for Bhula Dunga and Baarish. They first met on the 13th season of Bigg Boss. The two came close on the show but despite rumours, have never confirmed being in a relationship.

