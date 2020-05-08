Shweta Pandit reveals the meaning of her daughter’s name Izana, explains how pregnancy was tough on her

Singer Shweta Pandit, who gave birth to her first child - daughter Izana - recently, has revealed that she researched a lot before deciding on the name.

She told Spotboye in an interview, “We are very thrilled and blessed to share the joyous news of the birth of our daughter, Izana. Truly, it’s the happiest moment of our life. Even though it’s lockdown time and we are under quarantine in Italy, I think God has his ways of making up. We have named her Izana which you may not find on Wikipedia or in any search engines. Even if you do, you won’t find the right meaning because that’s not where I got the name from. I got it from books. I did a bit of researching because my husband wanted the name Iza, but I wanted a longer name so I did a lot of reading and I came across an Ethiopian book where I read about the Kings, Queens and the monarchs of Ethiopia wherein centuries ago, they were given the title of Izana which means powerful. Back then, they used to call those people powerful who were kind and compassionate- so I thought it has a very unique meaning. So that’s how the name came about.”

Also read: I am a massive admirer of Rahman Sir: Shashaa Tirupati

The singer also opened up on the problems she faced during her pregnancy and told the entertainment website, “My pregnancy was also a completely different ball game altogether. We were holidaying in Canada when we got to know that I was pregnant, so I didn’t want to take a very long flight back to India. I thought that was quite risky. So we stopped in Italy and I had to be away from my family.”

On Wednesday, Shweta shared her own pictures after her husband gave her a hair cut. She explained, “But the day i saw my little one was able to pull out my long pretty tresses with her tiny fingers and also put it in her mouth, i smiled and decided to let them go! So much respect for every woman who has given birth.. the amount of things you all must have done for your babies may never be known or written about but only experienced. Hats off mothers and proud to be one myself. Single handed newborn raising is a blessing and a huge step in life! Mothers are not aunties, they are superheroes.”

Shweta also shared a sun-kissed picture on Instagram and wrote, “#Italy opens #lockdown as it hits summer today. But that doesnt mean anything! #stayhome #summersunshine #poolside #indoorglow #indoorpool #shwetapandit #ivanofucci #italylockdown #covid19 #patienceiskey.”

Shweta delivered her daughter in February and is currently in Italy with her husband Ivano Fucci, an Italian film producer. Shweta said in an interview earlier it did not feel right sharing the news with her fans amid the coronavirus outbreak. “It didn’t feel right to share our happiest news when everything around us was so difficult. The COVID-19 crisis in Italy was worse than it is in India currently. But now that the lockdown here is almost getting lifted, Ivano and I decided to share our happiness,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more