Sia has always stayed very loyal to me: David Guetta

French DJ and Billboard Awad winning artiste David Guetta has had a productive lockdown period. Guetta adds that in the past few months he has really “got to focus” on his music and try out “new things”. He says, “At the start of the lock down, I produced a new song almost every day.It’s been great to go back to the basics again. Music is what it’s all about at the end of the day. You can get caught up in all the touring, promo, traveling and now it feels like I’m really doing what I love again.”

On the lockdown experience, he adds, “I have been doing great in the lockdown actually. I consider myself very lucky, I don’t have to worry about paying my bills and not having a place to stay. I know that millions of people are dramatically affected by the lockdown and that really hits me. For me, it was my first summer holiday with my kids ever. Can you imagine? I used to always work in the summer months and I have never spent a holiday at home with my family since the beginning of my career. I loved spending so much time with my kids and helping them with school and seeing them everyday.”

The artiste released his latest track Let’s Love (via Warner Music), featuring Australian singer Sia. This isn’t the first time the two of them have come together. “She is crazy talented, not only is her voice absolutely incredible, she is also a really talented songwriter,” Guetta says about the artiste with whom he’d released the hit track Titanium. “Titanium changed both of our lives, Sia became even more successful but she always stayed very loyal to me and I appreciate that a lot. I asked her if she wanted to create another song with me, because I felt like the world needed more feel-good music. Sia actually wrote ‘Let’s Love’ in less than 24 hours!” he quips.

On the future of live concerts, Guetta says that it is difficult to say anything now. “I honestly don’t know what it is going to look like,” he says, adding that whenever everything gets over, “we’re going to have the craziest party year eve”. Guetta’s love for India, too, is quite evident considering he tours the country almost every year. “

I love performing in India. The people bring so much energy. I remember the first show I did there, I remember the crowd was so energetic and I loved it! I hope I can come back to India soon to do another show, when this pandemic is over,” he says.