Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya says son Dhruv has Covid-19

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s son, Dhruv, has Covid-19. However, the singer is fine.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 19:22 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s son, Dhruv, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Dhruv, a restaurateur, was planning on going abroad and had himself tested as a precautionary measure.

Abhijeet told the Indian Express, “Dhruv was planning to travel abroad, and since there is a rule to get tested for coronavirus before travelling, he went for a voluntary test. He is asymptomatic. He has just a little cold and cough. He has quarantined himself at home and is taking all the precautions. There is nothing to worry.”

 

The singer himself is fine. “I am shooting in Kolkata,” he said, “and the rule is that only if you have tested negative for coronavirus, can you get on sets. So I had tested negative, and I continue to shoot.”



Abhijeet, who gained popularity in the 90s, after performing several playback songs picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, recently offered his two cents on the ongoing debate around nepotism and favouritism in the film industry. He told Hindustan Times, “It wasn’t like this before in the ‘90s. Back then, it was even unthinkable. It did happen that one song went from one singer to another but it was authentically, not like this. Things were not so dirty. A film director and music composer used to decide which singer they want, not some company or actor.”

