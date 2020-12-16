Sona Mohapatra asked if her tweet against Utsav Chakraborty was part of MeToo campaign or an opinion, see her reply

Singer Sona Mohapatra does not believe in mincing her words and has been speaking about sexual harassment in the workplace for a while now. She was asked if she was running a MeToo campaign on Twitter against comedian and YouTuber Utsav Chakraborty, or if she was simply sharing her opinion. The singer not only slammed the user, she also said that she would mute the person.

Reacting to the tweet, Sona wrote: “A quick rap on the knuckles to you Mr Anon handle. Yes I have seen screenshots of the messages & pics Mr Utsav used to share with women & also writing a tweet with an opinion isn’t running a campaign. Keep your bulls**t in your corner. Your muted henceforth on my timeline.” A person with the Twitter handle @MensDayOutIndia had tweeted to her and said: “A Quick Question @sonamohapatra Did you know @Wootsaw personally? Were your ‘campaigns’ against him a matter of ‘knowledge and personal experience’? #MenToo #MeToo #MeTooIndia…” It also included an older tweet by Sona against Utsav.

Sona followed it up with another tweet where she clarified how it was not about gender but accepted that, historically speaking, matters have been tilted in the favour of men. She wrote: “& Dear @MensDayOutIndia @DeepikaBhardwaj, please know that I understand that - ‘Not all women are angels & Not all men are thugs’. There are good & bad ppl.That the current power structure coming down from centuries is tilted & statistics clearly indicate this too is also true.”

It may be recalled that in the past, Sona has been rather vocal in denouncing such cases. Her own campaign against music composer Anu Malik reportedly led to him quitting Indian Idol 11 in 2019. He was one of three judges on the music reality show. Sona had accused him of sexual misconduct in 2018 which had led to several other women expressing similar sentiments.

Utsav, meanwhile, has been accused of sending sexually explicit messages to women during MeToo movement in 2018. In a Twitter thread then, a writer-comedian had shared several accounts of women who claimed to have received unsolicited explicit photographs from Utsav.

