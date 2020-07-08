Sona Mohapatra brings up Sushant Singh Rajput and ‘sudden conscience’ after Twitter user defends Kailash Kher

Singer Sona Mohapatra is calling out the hypocrisy of some Twitter users who would believe all conspiracy theories regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death but demand proof from victims of sexual harassment. Sona replied to a Twitter user’s argument that the accused are ‘innocent until proven guilty.’

Sona retweeted union minister Kiren Rijuju’s tweet which called singer Kailash Kher a ‘a kind hearted man and the man with golden voice.’ Kailash was accused of harassment and improper behaviour by multiple women--Sona included--during India’s #MeToo movement. Responding to Kiren, she wrote, “Dear @KirenRijiju jee, I watch your timeline & wonderful warm interactions with your doll of a daughter. I doubt you’d feel like calling any man who has acted inappropriately with a series of women & also underage students, ‘kind’. The @IndiaMeToo stories are in the public domain.”

A Twitter user responded to her tweet saying, “Mam, nothing has been proven against him yet.... hence, innocent until proven guilty !! I am not saying the allegations are wrong but we should not take sides until court gives a verdict. Correct me if I am wrong.” Sona replied, “Of course, all of you have no problems suddenly growing a conscience when it comes to Sushant Singh Rajput. Nepotism & bullying is a systemic issue, needs addressing even outside court but a series of women speaking up, victims of a system should be believed only via court.”

Another Twitter user explained, “Proving these things are extremely difficult. See the conviction rate in sexual harassment and rape. All we can do is to stand with the victims not with the alleged perp. Doesn’t hurt. Unless we are very close related and know them well.”

Sona had shared her experience with Kailash in a series of tweets in 2018. Sharing the details of her meeting with Kailash at Prithvi Cafe in Mumbai, she wrote, “I met Kailash for coffee in Prithvi Café to discuss a forthcoming concert where both our bands were playing & after the usual, a hand on my thigh with lines likes, your so beautiful, feel so good that a ‘musician got you’ (Ram) not an actor. I left not soon after.”

Also read: Happy birthday Neetu Kapoor: Her best pics from family album with Rishi, Ranbir, Riddhima

Sona had also mentioned how Kailash’s misbehaviour continued even as they landed in Dhaka for a concert. She wrote, “That did not deter Kailash Kher though. On landing in Dhaka & on my way to the venue with the organisers, keeps calling me & when I don’t pick up, calls the organisers phone to get through to me & asks me to ‘skip’ the soundcheck & join him in his room instead to ‘catch up’.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more