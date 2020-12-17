Sona Mohapatra calls out woman for making unsavoury comments about her father

Singer Sona Mohapatra fired back at a Twitter user for dragging her father into an attack on her. Sona had shared a picture of her father, navy veteran Dilip Mohapatra, wearing his medals of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. “My Papa, @dilipmo wearing the medals of the 1971 war here, Indian Navy,” she had written on Twitter.

The Twitter user seemed to take a dig at Sona’s views and stand on the #MeToo movement and commented on the photo, “I hope he is not a rapist, because u find all men ‘rapists’.”

Sona called the woman out for making such a comment and wrote, “This ‘proud Indian’ (jingoistic not patriotic) MRA (men’s rights activist) is happy to put: 1)Words in my mouth that I have never uttered,believed. Unlike her, I have healthy loving relationships with men & don’t need to suck up to them to endear myself. 2)Tag my Naval war veteran father in this manner.”

Earlier this month, Sona opened up about receiving a barrage of comments on her new music video - Heere Heere - doubting her #MeToo claims on the basis of her clothing. “Many comments on my latest music video on social media telling me about how they disbelieve my @IndiaMeToo call outs considering I wear such vulgar clothes & am likely to be ‘lying’ & possibly the kind of woman who likes men to misbehave with her apart from other BS,” she wrote on Twitter.

In the past, Sona has accused singers Anu Malik and Kailash Kher, among others, of sexual harassment. Earlier this year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed how after calling them out, she was the ‘first one to be punished’ and asked to leave singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, which she was a judge on.

