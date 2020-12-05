Sona Mohapatra says her new music video is flooded with comments doubting her MeToo claims, citing her ‘vulgar clothes’

Singer Sona Mohapatra said that she has received a barrage of comments on her new music video - Heere Heere - doubting her #MeToo claims. She said that the trolls jumped to the conclusion that she is possibly lying on the basis of her clothing, which they deemed ‘vulgar’.

“Many comments on my latest music video on social media telling me about how they disbelieve my @IndiaMeToo call outs considering I wear such vulgar clothes & am likely to be ‘lying’ & possibly the kind of woman who likes men to misbehave with her apart from other BS,” she wrote on Twitter.

Last month, Sona lent her support to #INeverAskForIt - an online movement against the practice of victim blaming. She also shared her own experience of being sexually harassed when she was in college.

“During my BTech Engg, walking to the microprocessor lab in a loose khadi green kurta with a salwar.Seniors whistling, speculating loudly about my bra size. One ‘well wisher’ walked up & asked why I wasn’t wearing my dupatta ‘properly’, fully covering my ‘boobs’. #INeverAskForIt,” she wrote on Twitter.

Sona has accused singers Anu Malik and Kailash Kher, among others, of sexual harassment. In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year, she had talked about how the #MeToo movement brought about a change in the industry. “I think conversations in the public domain which come about when you do a call out or you start a debate, they help people think and re-evaluate their attitudes about certain things. That does bring about a change. Maybe not overnight, but I see a very visible change,” she had said.

“In the industry that I am in, people will rethink… Another Vikas Bahl is not going to come in a hurry. A Sajid Khan is not going to be entertained in the industry. People realise that is a terrible human being and such kind of people should not be entertained. Women should not be made to feel unsafe and need to do favours,” she had added.

