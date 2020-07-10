Sonia Arora is happy to perform live for fans, says their love is keeping her spirits high amid the pandemic

Life during this pandemic has been difficult, but nothing should not deter our spirits, feels Sonia Arora. Urging everyone to stay strong, the Sufi singer says we must use this time to introspect and reflect upon what we’ve been doing, as that’ll help us figure out our future better.

“I’ve not been working for the last few months. For someone like me who does 15 live shows and concerts in a month, initially it was really difficult to sit at home. But soon I realised, it’s not just me; everyone around the world is going through a lot of suffering,” she says.

Rather than complaining about the situation, Arora, therefore, decided to connect with her fans via online concerts.

“I’d get several messages from my fans asking me when will I perform again, what’s keeping me busy and that they miss me. That’s when I decided to start these online shows not just in India but also in Canada, London, New York, and Australia,” says Arora, who finds it amazing that so many people enjoy her online.

“Sometimes,I’ve had over two lakh people watching me perform and that restored my faith,” says the singer, adding that she’s getting requests to perform songs such as Laado, Jugni, Shukar Karaan and Damadam Mast Kalandar.

“I’m performing these four tracks in almost all the shows. I feel overwhelmed to see people show so much love. I know we all need to earn for our future, but to me, this love matters more than anything else. Once the pandemic is over, I can earn as much as I want,” she adds, hoping to “face these trying times headstrong, as this too shall pass”.

