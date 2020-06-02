Sonu Nigam on Wajid Khan: ‘He didn’t get his due, was immensely talented’

Singer Sonu Nigam, who had collaborated with music director Wajid Khan several times in the past, has spoken at length about the singer-composer on Monday. The singer incidentally was among the first to confirm his death. Writing in Mid Day, Sonu mentioned how Wajid never got his due.

He said: “He was immensely talented. Even when they made a mastiwala song like Hud hud dabangg, it was classy. They did legendary work in such a short time. I would say he didn’t get his due. Wajid was a sensitive soul who will be missed. Of the songs we worked on, Tumko na bhool payenge was my favourite. I will always remember him by that song.”

He also recalled their first song together, a remix of Yeh kahan aa gaye hum they did in 1996. The ‘90s was also the era of non-film music and Sajid-Wajid delivered one of the biggest hits of all time with Sonu Nigam, titled Deewana. One of the highest selling non-film albums in India, Deewana included tracks such as Ab Mujhe Raat Din and Deewana Tera.

Sonu also opened up about the nature of Wajid’s illness. He said that the singer took ill last year. “He had diabetes, and had to undergo a kidney transplant. I would often visit him. One day, he expressed a desire to go out as he had been indoors for long. So, I took him on a drive. Next time, I took him home and we sat on the terrace, sipping chai. He kept on saying, ‘Bhaijaan, kitna mazaa aa raha hai. I am stepping out after so long.’”

Elaborating further, Sonu had said, “In the last few months, his condition worsened. I was in touch with him when he was in the hospital. It was heartbreaking to see that a person who loved music couldn’t even speak as a tube was put down [his windpipe]. So, we used to chat over WhatsApp. I texted him on Eid, but he did not reply. Then his wife informed me that he had contracted COVID-19. In five days, he was gone...”

On Monday, Sonu had written on Instagram, “My Brother Wajid left us.” He also added a picture with Wajid. The music director’s brother Sajid and the other half of Sajid Wajid duo, had told PTI, “He died of a cardiac arrest,” confirming that the composer had tested positive for Covid-19.

