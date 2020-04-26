Sections
Home / Music / Sonu Nigam’s old azaan tweets surface again, he says it is ‘time for us all to come together’

Sonu Nigam’s old azaan tweets surface again, he says it is ‘time for us all to come together’

Sonu Nigam, who quit Twitter in 2017 after his controversial tweets on azaan, said that he does not want to be dragged in unnecessary controversy after they resurfaced online.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 13:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonu Nigam is not interesting in stoking up a controversy with his old tweets.

Sonu Nigam, who is spending the lockdown in Dubai, is being haunted by his old tweets on azaan (a mosque’s call to prayer). His 2017 tweets complaining about the sound of azaan resurfaced online and were at the receiving end of much criticism.

The singer has issued a statement, expressing ‘surprise’ about being dragged into the controversy all over again. In a statement given to DNA, he said, “Now is the time for us all to come together to overcome this invisible enemy (Covid-19) and nothing is more of a priority.” He added that he has not been on Twitter for the last three years and did not want his name to be associated with unnecessary controversy.

Last week, after Sonu faced flak on social media, singer Adnan Sami came to his defence. “As far as Sonu Nigam is concerned, forget about his singing which is incredibly beautiful; he is a true brother who has always been by my side & loved me like my own!! I know for a fact, personally, that he respects all faiths!! Kindly leave him alone... #WithYouSonuNigam,” he tweeted.

 



In 2017, Sonu was in the eye of a storm over his tweets on azaan and ‘forced religiousness’. Following the controversial tweets, he shaved off all his hair after a cleric issued a fatwa, offering Rs 10 lakh to anyone who shaved the singer’s head.

Also see: Sunny Leone posts adorable video with Nisha, says she is a ‘lucky mommy’ to have a daughter who is ‘so so pretty’

At a press conference, Sonu clarified that he raised a ‘social’ issue and not a religious one. “I am a secular person. It was not about azaan, it was about the loud sound,” he said, adding that he mentioned temples and gurudwaras as well, but it went unnoticed.

Meanwhile, Sonu organised an online concert for his fans last month. The entire performance was streamed on his YouTube channel and garnered more than one million views. In a video shared on Instagram, he thanked fans for making it his “biggest ever concert”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indian Covid-19 cases
Apr 27, 2020 20:45 IST
HD Kumaraswamy demands Covid-19 tax on ‘super rich’ to offset economic losses
Apr 27, 2020 20:44 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indian Covid-19 cases
Apr 27, 2020 20:45 IST
Five more patients including 11-year-old girl defeat coronavirus in Mohali
Apr 27, 2020 20:38 IST
TMC warns housing societies against flouting lockdown rules
Apr 27, 2020 20:35 IST
Amid Covid-19 crisis, senior bureaucrat Amit Khare returns to helm I&B ministry
Apr 27, 2020 20:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.