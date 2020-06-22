Sonu Nigam warns T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar in new video: ‘You’ve instigated the wrong person’

Singer Sonu Nigam has released another video, this time it’s aimed at music company T-Series’ head, Bhushan Kumar. In his video, he warned Bhushan that he is messing with the wrong person.

“Now, I need to take Bhushan Kumar’s name. You’ve instigated the wrong person. You forgot that time when you came to my home and pleaded me to do one album for you, pleaded me to introduce you to Subrata Roy, Smita Thackeray, Bal Thackeray… Pleaded me to save you from Abu Salem. Do you remember all this? I’m warning you not to engage with me in any manner. Hope you remember Marina Kuwar. I don’t know why she backed out, though the media knows. That’s how mafia functions. I still have her video. Now if you mess with me, I will post that video on my YouTube channel. Don’t you dare mess with me,” he said in the video.

Earlier last week, he had shared a video about favouritism in the music industry and how only a couple of music banners hold all the power. In his 7-minute video on YouTube, he talked about roadblocks in the career of the newcomers created by big music labels and in turn urged them to be kind.

Also read: Sona Mohapatra on Salman Khan’s request to fans: ‘Large hearted PR move from poster boy of toxic masculinity’

“I want to request everyone and especially our music companies to be kind because today an actor - Sushant Sigh Rajput - has passed away, tomorrow you can hear the same about a singer or a composer or a lyrics writer because unfortunately there is a bigger mafia in the music industry than the film industry,” the 46-year-old musician said.

He addressed about how the young and struggling musicians are distressed because of the monopoly of “only two music companies” in the industry that rule and decide everything. “I came into the industry years ago and at a younger age so I didn’t fall in the trap but this new generation is going through a lot,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more