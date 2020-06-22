Sections
Home / Music / Sonu Nigam warns T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar in new video: ‘You’ve instigated the wrong person’

Sonu Nigam warns T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar in new video: ‘You’ve instigated the wrong person’

Sonu Nigam has released a new video on social media, aimed at T-Series head Bhushan Kumar.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 18:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonu Nigam had talked about the monopoly of two music banners on the music industry.

Singer Sonu Nigam has released another video, this time it’s aimed at music company T-Series’ head, Bhushan Kumar. In his video, he warned Bhushan that he is messing with the wrong person.

“Now, I need to take Bhushan Kumar’s name. You’ve instigated the wrong person. You forgot that time when you came to my home and pleaded me to do one album for you, pleaded me to introduce you to Subrata Roy, Smita Thackeray, Bal Thackeray… Pleaded me to save you from Abu Salem. Do you remember all this? I’m warning you not to engage with me in any manner. Hope you remember Marina Kuwar. I don’t know why she backed out, though the media knows. That’s how mafia functions. I still have her video. Now if you mess with me, I will post that video on my YouTube channel. Don’t you dare mess with me,” he said in the video.

 

Earlier last week, he had shared a video about favouritism in the music industry and how only a couple of music banners hold all the power. In his 7-minute video on YouTube, he talked about roadblocks in the career of the newcomers created by big music labels and in turn urged them to be kind.



Also read: Sona Mohapatra on Salman Khan’s request to fans: ‘Large hearted PR move from poster boy of toxic masculinity’

“I want to request everyone and especially our music companies to be kind because today an actor - Sushant Sigh Rajput - has passed away, tomorrow you can hear the same about a singer or a composer or a lyrics writer because unfortunately there is a bigger mafia in the music industry than the film industry,” the 46-year-old musician said.

He addressed about how the young and struggling musicians are distressed because of the monopoly of “only two music companies” in the industry that rule and decide everything. “I came into the industry years ago and at a younger age so I didn’t fall in the trap but this new generation is going through a lot,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kevin the doggo’s old soul vibes may give you the right amount serenity
Jun 22, 2020 19:06 IST
Patti-Makhu rail link hanging fire for 7 years
Jun 22, 2020 19:06 IST
Richa Chadha says ‘manhoos’ 2020 ruined her wedding plans with Ali Fazal
Jun 22, 2020 19:02 IST
Iran’s currency reaches lowest value ever against dollar
Jun 22, 2020 19:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.