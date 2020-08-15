SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support: Hospital

Renowned playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support and stable, a private hospital treating him said here on Saturday. “Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who is admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit.

“He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters,” Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director Medical Services of MGM Healthcare said in a statement.

On August 5, the singer had posted a video on his Facebook page, informing his fans and followers that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and that he was doing well.

In the video, he had said that he was receiving treatment at a Chennai-based private hospital and that he has quarantined himself.

Meanwhile, Charan, also a singer and actor, thanked one and all for the “concern and enquiries” about his father. “He is in ICU...his condition is stable,” he added.

Ilayaraja, to whose tunes Balasubrahmanyam has crooned a number of chartbusters, especially in the 80s and early 90s, said “Balu, return well soon.” “I am waiting for you. Our life doesn’t end with cinema and didn’t start with cinema,” he said in a video message, recalling their association even earlier. Bharthirajaa, a veteran filmmaker, described the singer in a tweet as “self-confident” and “strong” and said he will return in good health.

Balasubrahmanyam, who has worked across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film industries and rendered thousands of ever-green songs, was admitted to the hospital here on August 5 following complaints of cold and “on and off” fever for two-three days then.

