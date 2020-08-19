SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to remain critical, on ventilator support

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) continues to remain critical and on ventilator, as per a medical bulletin released by MGM Healthcare hospital where he was admitted after he tested for the coronavirus on August 5. As per the bulletin, SPB continues to remain critical and is on the ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support in ICU.

Last week, Balasubrahmanyam was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare after his health condition deteriorated.

The news of SPB being hospitalized and battling for life sent shock waves across the nation. Several film personalities like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Mahesh Babu among others wished for his speedy recovery.

Actor Chiranjeevi on Tuesday shared a video in which he wished for the speedy recovery of the multiple national award-winning singer. Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share a video, in which he opened up about his close association with Balasubrahmanyam. He also said he’s praying for his recovery.

“A singer who is loved by millions and he’s the pride of this nation. I’m really glad to know that my friend and brother SP Balasubrahmanyam is showing signs of recovery and responding well to the treatment. I’m sharing my happiness through this video,” Chiranjeevi said.

He went on to add that he shares a very long-standing relationship with SPB and his family. “My relationship with Balu goes beyond cinema. We are close family friends. In Chennai, we lived very close to each other and we used to meet often. I consider him my brother and his sisters consider me their brother. I’m learning about SPB’s health condition through his sisters and his brother-in-law. I was so relieved to know that he’s on the road to recovery,” he said.

Chiranjeevi noted that SPB is the voice of this nation. He wished that he recovers soon and mesmerizes everyone with his voice again.

