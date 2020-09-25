SP Balasubrahmanyam’s funeral to take place at his farmhouse

Balasubrahmanyam, who was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai, passed away at the age of 74, Friday. (PTI)

The funeral of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who died on Friday at a private hospital in Chennai, will take place at the family’s farmhouse, where his mortal remains will be kept for the public to pay their last respects.

The family’s representative told the media that the funeral will happen at SPB’s farmhouse on Friday evening or on Saturday morning. On August 5, SPB was admitted to MGM Healthcare Hospital after he tested positive for the coronavirus. For over a month, he was undergoing treatment and was on life support throughout.

After showing signs of recovery over the last few weeks, SPB’s condition deteriorated on Thursday. As per a bulletin released by the hospital, he passed away on Friday after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest.

SP Charan confirmed his father’s death while addressing the media outside the hospital’s gate. “Appa passed away at 01:04 pm. His name shall prevail as long as his songs exist and he will live in our hearts as long as we have you (his fans).” SP Charan said.

Chennai: SP Charan, son of legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, at a private hospital, after his father passed away at the age of 74 due to COVID-19, in Chennai. ( PTI )

SPB’s demise sent shockwaves across the nation. Several celebrities took to twitter to share their condolences.

Kamal Haasan, who shares a very long friendship with SPB, took to twitter to share a tribute video. He also wrote that SPB’s legacy will live on for another seven generations. Rajinikanth wrote: “RIP Balu sir. You have been my voice for many years. Your voice and your memories will live with me forever. I will truly miss you (sic).”

Chiranjeevi wrote: “Darkest day for the world of music. With the passing of the unparalleled musical genius of SP Balu garu, an era has come to an end. Personally, I owe my success greatly to Balu garu’s voice, through the numerous memorable songs he had sung for me (sic).” Mahesh Babu tweeted: “Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family (sic).”

Ram Charan wrote: “I am shocked to learn that our ever smiling SPB garu is no more. This loss to our fraternity is unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his entire family (sic).”

