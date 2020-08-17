SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son shares update on singer’s health: ‘He’s critical but stable’

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan on Monday via a video said that his father continues to be critical but stable and in the same condition as Sunday.

“Dad is in the same condition as he was yesterday which is stable. Doctors are still calling him critical but he’s stable. There are no complications and doctors feel that it’s a very good sign. I’d like to thank everyone for their prayers and wishes,” Charan said.

On Friday, SPB was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare, Chennai after his health condition deteriorated. He was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ever since the news of SPB being hospitalized broke, wishes started pouring in from all quarters. Actors like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Mahesh Babu among others have wished for his speedy recovery.

“For over 50 years in many languages, SP Balasubrahmanyam has mesmerized audiences with his voice. I’m glad to know he is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized and becoming critical. I pray for his speedy recovery,” Rajinikanth said in a video message on Monday.

On Sunday, updating about his dad’s health condition, SP Charan said in a video message on Facebook, “Dad was shifted from the 3rd floor ICU to an exclusive ICU on the 6th floor. The pleasant news is there is some mobility. He is moving around a little bit and signed thumbs up to the doctors and is able to recognise them. He is still on life support, he is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back. Doctors see it as a very good sign that he is on a road towards getting better. There is a lot of effort from the medical team and he will take a long time for recovery. But, we are all hopeful.”

He added, “This is not going to happen in a day or two, maybe even a week. He is going to surely recover and get back to us as early as possible. We are happy and the doctors are as well. He is looking good and not fully sedated now. He is able to recognise people. He will not talk for a little while, but, surely, he will get to that level soon enough.”

