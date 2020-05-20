Stay home, save lives, urge IN2IT, Dreamcatcher, AleXa in K-pop collab Be The Future

Music has always been a wonderful, and effective, medium to raise awareness about social issues. There’s just something about a catchy melody and expressive lyrics that drives home a point quite powerfully. This latest track from South Korea, titled Be The Future, is a collaborative attempt by three K-pop acts IN2IT, AleXa, and Dreamcatcher to motivate young people to not let the seclusion during lockdown get them down. The artistes emphasise on the need for each of us to “play our part” in preventing transmission of Covid-19. As Yeontae of IN2IT says, “[During the pandemic] I can make a difference by staying at home and caring for my parents.”

The cheerful music video presents tips to protect yourself as well as others from coronavirus: “Wash your hands soapy clean. Put your mask on, simple indeed...”, “Stay apart, do your part”. It also features scenes of daily life under lockdown, such as video calls and virtual parties, reminding us about the small joys even in the worst of times.

Ask about the safety precautions taken during the filming of the music video and Inpyo, the leader of IN2IT, tells us, “All the crew members wore masks on the set. During breaks, we used hand sanitisers and checked our temperature. It was heartwarming to see that everyone put each other’s safety first before their own comfort.”

The artistes also take a moment to commend the efforts of the front line warriors who are working tireless hours to flatten the curve. “The novel coronavirus is dangerous for everyone, but people such as healthcare workers and the police, among others, take on the risk to put others first. I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart... They’re the ones preventing Covid-19 situation from turning into an even bigger disaster,” says Jiahn of IN2IT, encouraging the common masses to put a united front against the pandemic. IN2IT can be seen making DIY masks in the video, in another example of helping out in whatever way you can.

Watch the music video here:

In collaboration with UNESCO, the music video also features scenes of virtual classes, emphasising on the importance of not sidelining studies during the current crisis. AleXa says, “Studying may seem like the least vital piece of everyday life to continue... But, the more we prepare ourselves in the here and now, we can develop preventive measures for whatever future crisis may come. The minds of today make for a better tomorrow; as cliche as that sounds, it’s true.”

These unprecedented times are also seeing a rise in mental health issues due to isolation and extended confinement, and celebrities are no different. “Social isolation is one of the most difficult things to maintain,” agrees US-born AleXA, who says she stays in contact with her friends back home. “We give each other strength.... It’s important to stay connected to school, teachers, and friends,” she adds. The Bomb and Do Or Die singer also shares that she has been watching a lot of cooking shows lately. “I’m a terrible chef, but the shows have sparked an interest in giving baking a shot,” she says.

A peppy dance cover challenge #BeTheFutureChallenge invites fans to shake a leg and let go of the blues for a while.

Meanwhile, Inho of IN2IT is grateful for the healing power of music. For instance, he finds the original soundtrack of the Hugh Jackman-starrer The Greatest Showman uplifting. “I think it helps to listen to songs that give you courage and faith...,” he says, but is quick to add that sometimes, this doesn’t work. “I think it’s important to not be so hard on yourself,” adds the Snapshot singer.

Sympathising with people who are under quarantine or lockdown, the artists suggest using this time to take up a new hobby and spending more time with your loved ones. “If you keep yourself busy, time flies faster than you realise... Recently, there’s a lot more creativity being seen on the internet and I feel like if you had ideas before, now’s the time for you to show them,” Isaac of IN2IT says.

Optimism is indeed one of the greatest weapons to fight and overcome any adversity. And, these K-pop idols are also focusing on the silver lining. “I hope everyone keeps reminding themselves that every little bit helps protect the world,” says Inpyo. “When all this blows over, I’m going to enjoy the little things in daily life a whole lot more,” promises Yeontae.

