Sukhwinder Singh: I am okay not doing live shows, I can wait for things to get better

Singer Sukhwinder Singh isn’t feeling the pinch of not being able to go out and perform live, something he hasn’t done since the last three months. While a few musicians recently started venturing out for live shows, or performing at wedding functions, Singh says one can’t against those who have started doing it.

However, he adds, “The range of the audience is bigger for people like me. Nowhere would 50,000 people be allowed right now (in the Covid-19 crisis). Marriages are limited occasions. This is a minus point I have — I am not able to perform at many weddings.”

The 48-year-old further questions, “I can wait. My shows happen in colleges or the public, and the numbers are large. Also, is singing just limited to these shows? If I don’t do shows, does that mean my music will be snatched away from me, or my career will sink, or I will forget singing?”

Singh might not be venturing out, but it doesn’t mean that his work stopped. He has been recording for films regularly, and in fact, wraps up one before we get to talk to him. Shamshera and Aaadhaar are a couple of his upcoming projects. And the Chhaiyaan Chaaiyaan singer also kept himself abreast of everything happening in the music industry at large.

when asked whether favouritism and nepotism exist in the music industry, as singer Sonu Nigam pointed in a recent viral video, Singh quips, “Yeh mere liye koi mazedaar baat nahi hai, yeh thodi personal lag rahi hai mujhe. Mere liye nahi, unke liye. Someone among them has been hurt maybe, and this is the result of that. Then even I am from Amritsar, who hasn’t come from outside?”

He goes on to add how in India, people have to spend their money to make a film. “And the process of taking a loan to make a film is still there. And people today can’t wait, why are they releasing their films on OTT platforms and not wait for theatres? Because byaaj chadh raha hai. Those times have gone when a film would be made with just Rs 20 lakhs, Even if they make a film in 6 crores, just imagine how they would have put it together,” he shares.

According to Singh, we even have a preference when it comes to something as basic as a sweet shop, he gives an example of.

“When I come to Delhi, I stay in a five star hotel, but eat from a roadside eatery. That means it’s my favourite, now be it thela or tabela. I will not throw money on a person who is not working. The film industry is the only place where religion or caste don’t come into play, a Muslim wears the tilak and goes to the temple to act, or a Hindu becomes a Muslim, and so on. Voh zamaana chala gaya jab ek machhli pure talaab ko ganda karegi. How can the entire industry be defamed? Someone told me once ‘aapki film industry toh bauhaut chhichhori hai’. I asked ‘are you saying that all the greats we have are that?’ He said ‘voh special hain’. I replied ‘special people are few, the rest is just crowd’,” says Singh.

