Sukhwinder Singh: There is not so much of a drug problem in the as much as it is being claimed to be

Singer Sukhwinder Singh is upset. With the way the film industry is being portrayed, the vilification of celebs, the drug charges — everything. Not that he is denying the existence of it altogether.

“Itna negative hota jaa raha hai, it started with Coronavirus, then Sushant’s (Singh Rajput) death, then the thing with China. Drugs are something that are there in the entire world, yet only the film industry (is singled out),” he starts off.

The 49-year-old Chhaiyaa Chhaiyaa hitmaker further says that there are a couple of things he wants to say about the fact that his workplace has been called many bad names. “Stardom is built with a lot of hard work and dedication. There also comes a phase when people yearn to get a glimpse of these celebs. Social media gives an opportunity, you can’t be seen, so you can say whatever you want,” he reasons.

The biggest problem he finds is that while people abusing drugs are caught, focus isn’t on people who supply it too. “Maamla jadd se khatam ho jaayega. Our actors can claim today that they take it in small quantities to improve their mood, and that a lot of people in rest of the parts in India lie in the lap of death the whole day. They at least go and shoot, do shows, etc., but those people sit on the roads or near the gutter. Here (in the industry), the percentage must be five, par badnaami 100 percent mil rahi hai,” says Singh.

He gives his own example, of how he has sung songs such as Bidi Jalai Le (Omkara), without so much as even looking at one in real life. He continues, “Hum logon ko doodh, malai jitna bhi de do khaa lenge. Drugs utna hai nahi film industry mein jitna ragad diya gaya hai. If there were drugs to that extent, then they wouldn’t even have been able to even go to shoot! Par maatra 1 ho ya 100, consider toh gunaah hi kiya jaata hai na. A lot of people are trying to convert it into a tamasha. Nobody is trying to save their industry. People who are trolling, they are happy and think ‘Hum kabhi Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh ya Varun Dhawan se mil nahi sakte, chalo unki band bajaate hain’.”

