Taylor Swift announces surprise album Evermore, will release in a few hours with new music video

Taylor Swift is ‘diving deeper’ into the woods of her music. After the successful Folklore album that earned her six Grammy nominations, Taylor has announced yet another surprise album.

On Thursday morning (US time), Taylor took to social media to announce that her new album, Evermore, will be dropping at midnight. “I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore. To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before,” she wrote in her post.

Taylor added how she is no longer thinking about making an event out of every album drop. She wants to keep making music. “In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them. And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around,” she added. WB is a pseudonym for her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, who collaborated with her on the Folklore album as well.

Taylor said that a music video for her song ‘Willow’ will also drop at midnight. This video, like many recent ones, has also been directed by Taylor. She thanked all her collaborators and team and also the medical inspector on sets.

Taylor, who turns 31 soon, said the album is a gift from her to her fans. “Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something! I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you,” she wrote. The album will have 15 songs and two bonus tracks.

