Teri Galli song: Asim Riaz, Barbie Mann travel back to Partition era for a tale of unrequited love. Watch

Bigg Boss alumnus and model Asim Riaz has starred in yet another music video, titled Teri Galli. He has joined forces with singer Barbie Mann this time for a love ballad set during the Partition.

The video shows Asim and Barbie as two lovers in Lahore in 1947. After The Partition is announced, Barbie’s parents decide to go to India but she leaves them to spend a lifetime with Asim. However, there is a sad twist at the end that might leave you emotional.

Sharing the video, Asim wrote in an Instagram post, “TERI GALI Out Now Share-Support-Spread.” Barbie wrote, “My dream is yours now.. Teri Gali is finally out. Thanks to the whole team.” Barbie also shared multiple pictures from the song’s shoot.

Barbie has sung Punjabi hit songs such as Akhiyan and Meri sahelliyan. The song has been written by Guru Randhawa and Barbie says the collaboration happened naturally. “It is a very soulful melody beautifully written and composed by Guru Randhawa. When we first met, we ended up sharing our musical aspirations and spent a lot of time listening to my tracks and voice,” she told IANS.

Before Teri Galli, Asim has been a part of music videos of Mere Angne Mein with Jacqueline Fernandez and Kalla Sohna Nai and Khayal Rakhy Kar with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurrana.

