Sections
Home / Music / Teri Galli song: Asim Riaz, Barbie Mann travel back to Partition era for a tale of unrequited love. Watch

Teri Galli song: Asim Riaz, Barbie Mann travel back to Partition era for a tale of unrequited love. Watch

Teri Galli song: Asim Riaz has shared a new music video with singer Barbie Mann. The song is about two lovers during the Partition era in Lahore.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 18:09 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Asim Riaz, Barbie Mann in Teri Galli music video.

Bigg Boss alumnus and model Asim Riaz has starred in yet another music video, titled Teri Galli. He has joined forces with singer Barbie Mann this time for a love ballad set during the Partition.

The video shows Asim and Barbie as two lovers in Lahore in 1947. After The Partition is announced, Barbie’s parents decide to go to India but she leaves them to spend a lifetime with Asim. However, there is a sad twist at the end that might leave you emotional.

 

Sharing the video, Asim wrote in an Instagram post, “TERI GALI Out Now Share-Support-Spread.” Barbie wrote, “My dream is yours now.. Teri Gali is finally out. Thanks to the whole team.” Barbie also shared multiple pictures from the song’s shoot.



Barbie has sung Punjabi hit songs such as Akhiyan and Meri sahelliyan. The song has been written by Guru Randhawa and Barbie says the collaboration happened naturally. “It is a very soulful melody beautifully written and composed by Guru Randhawa. When we first met, we ended up sharing our musical aspirations and spent a lot of time listening to my tracks and voice,” she told IANS.

Also read: ‘I will get you for this’: Twinkle Khanna warns son Aarav as he clicks her taking a 4pm nap

Before Teri Galli, Asim has been a part of music videos of Mere Angne Mein with Jacqueline Fernandez and Kalla Sohna Nai and Khayal Rakhy Kar with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurrana.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi government allows restro-bars, clubs to sell beer stock expiring by July 15 to liquor shops
Jun 28, 2020 18:08 IST
Teri Galli song: Asim Riaz, Barbie Mann and a tale of unrequited love
Jun 28, 2020 18:09 IST
Shruti Haasan shares pictures from gorgeous underwater photoshoot
Jun 28, 2020 18:03 IST
Vitamin D may help prevent common side effect of anti-cancer immunotherapy
Jun 28, 2020 17:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.