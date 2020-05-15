‘This song is like a prayer for welfare of society’

Singer-composer Harshit Saxena has come up with a song, Bas Kuch Dino Ki Baat Hai, to encourage people to have patience during these tough times. “A lot of people have made songs around Corona, but I wanted to focus on the pain that so many people in the lower strata are suffering. So many migrant labourers are risking their lives to reach their hometowns and it’s painful to see it. Also, there are some people who are so bored of being home that they are stepping out unnecessarily and being impatient. Hence, I thought of coming up with a track that encourages them to have patience and never give up hope. Patience is the key to getting out of these tough times. It’s also an applause for our Corona warriors. It’s more like a prayer for the welfare of our society,” says Harshit, who has sung and composed the song.

Bas Kuch Dino Ki Baat Hai has been penned by lyricist Sameer Anjaan. Ask him how long it took to conceptualise the track and finish it, the composer says, “When I thought of doing something around the theme of patience, I got in touch with Sameer ji. We wanted to make a difference with our music. He took two days to pen it down and then I composed it. It didn’t take me time to work on the tune because the words were so organic and touching. The entire project took about 15 days. We want to release it during this week.”

Harshit says the idea to come up with this song cropped up because he is an emotional and sensitive person. “It was painful to see the kind of trouble so many people are enduring, and as a singer-composer, I think my devotion towards my country can be expressed through my music. This is an offering in that endeavour. I hope people will understand and appreciate the sentiment behind this track,” he concludes.