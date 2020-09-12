Tiger Shroff to debut as singer with Unbelievable, shares teaser. Song out on September 22

Actor Tiger Shroff has a macho image and is a fitness freak and now, it looks like he is good singer too. The Heropanti actor is all set to make his singing debut with Unbelievable on September 22. On Saturday, he shared a teaser of the song.

Sharing it, he wrote: “Hey guys here’s the teaser of my first song, hope you guys like it and just want to say that #YouAreUnbelievable. #UnbelievableTeaser” The short teaser says how every dream begins with something unbelievable. The black and white video shows Tiger dressed in a formal shirt and pair of trousers with a tie loosely wrapped around his neck. He is standing on a high-rise building’s terrace and one can see surrounding buildings at a distance. Tiger sings into a mic and the only word audible is ‘unbelievable’.

The song has been written by DG Mayne and Avitesh. Punit Malhotra has directed it while Paresh has done the choreography. Tiger will be seen singing as well as dancing in the music video. Unbelievable is produced by Big Bang Music.

While Unbelievable will mark Tiger’s formal debut as a singer, he had earlier given a demo of his singing skills on his Instagram page. In May this year, at IforIndia online concert to raise funds for Covid-19 pandemic, Tiger had sung a Hindi film song and written: “Trieeddd to singg one of my fav songs from one of my fav films. About last nights Covid Concert for our Covid warriors#IforIndia#SocialForGood @armaanmalik @varundvn #theherja.”

Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 before the coronavirus pandemic put all film and television shoots on hold.

