VMA nominations: Jonas Brothers’ video with Priyanka Chopra gets a nod, quarantine categories introduced
The nominations for MTV Music Video Awards were announced on Thursday evening. The nominees include Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and many others.
It’s raining nominations for Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s Rain on Me at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which will present new categories focused on live performances and music videos created at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gaga and Grande both scored nine nominations each, including video of the year for their No. 1 dance hit. Rain on Me is also competing for song of the year, best collaboration, best pop, best cinematography, best visual effects and best choreography.
Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, the second-most nominated acts with six, are also up for video of the year with “everything i wanted and Blinding Lights. Others nominated for the top prize include Taylor Swift’s The Man, Future and Drake’s Life Is Good and Eminem’s Godzilla, which features late rapper Juice WRLD.
The VMAs will air live on Aug. 30 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last month the event will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience. This year’s show introduces two new categories reflecting the current pandemic times: best music video from home and best quarantine performance.
Grande and Justin Bieber’s No. 1 hit Stuck with U will compete for best music video from home along with Drake’s Toosie Slide, John Legend’s Bigger Love, 5 Seconds of Summer’s Wildflower, blink-182’s Happy Days and twenty one pilots’ Level of Concern, which topped the Billboard rock songs chart for seven weeks and features the lyrics, Will you be my little quarantine?
Jonas Brothers’ second video featuring all their wives, What A Man Gotta Do, was also nominated in Best Pop video category. The video features Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas with Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.
R&B duo Chloe x Halle, who have successfully promoted their new album during the pandemic with impressive live performances mostly put on in their tennis court and outside their new home, are nominated for best quarantine performance for Do It from MTV’s virtual prom Prom-athon. Other nominees include Gaga’s Smile from the TV special One World: Together At Home;Legend’s #togetherathome concert; DJ D-Nice’s Club MTV presents #DanceTogether; CNCO’s MTV Unplugged At Home; and Post Malone’s tribute to Nirvana.
Apart from the pandemic, protest songs reflecting the Black experience created in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others also earned VMA nominations. R&B star H.E.R.’s I Can’t Breathe, Anderson.Paak’s Lockdown and Lil Baby’s The Bigger Picture all scored nominations in the video for good category.
Swift, who released a surprise album last week, will also compete for video for good with her song about sexism, The Man. She scored five nominations overall, while Drake, Dua Lipa, J Balvin and Bieber earned four nominations apiece.
Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby — who both launched No. 1 pop hits this year — earned three nods each, including bids for artist of the year. Their competition includes Gaga, Bieber, The Weeknd and Post Malone.
BTS, Harry Styles, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, Future, Karol G and Doja Cat — who topped the charts this year with her Dr. Luke-produced smash Say So — also earned three nods each. Starting Thursday through Aug. 23, fans can vote for VMA winners across 15 gender-neutral categories here.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – Godzilla
Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift – The Man
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
Doja Cat – Say So
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Megan Thee Stallion – Savage
Post Malone – Circles
Roddy Ricch – The Box
BEST COLLABORATION
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – Beautiful People
Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – Tusa
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
Yungblud
BEST POP
BTS – On
Halsey – You Should Be Sad
Jonas Brothers – What a Man Gotta Do
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – Intentions
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift – Lover
BEST HIP-HOP
DaBaby – Bop
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – Godzilla
Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good
Megan Thee Stallion – Savage
Roddy Ricch – The Box
Travis Scott – Highest in the Room
BEST ROCK
Blink-182 – Happy Days
Coldplay – Orphans
Evanescence – Wasted On You
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – Dear Future Self (Hands Up)
Green Day – Oh Yeah!
The Killers – Caution
BEST ALTERNATIVE
The 1975 – If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)
All Time Low – Some Kind Of Disaster
Finneas – Let’s Fall in Love for the Night
Lana Del Rey – Doin’ Time
Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine
Twenty One Pilots – Level of Concern
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – China
Bad Bunny – Yo Perreo Sola
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – Mamacita
J Balvin – Amarillo
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – Tusa
Maluma ft. J Balvin – Qué Pena
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys – Underdog
Chloe x Halle – Do It
H.E.R. ft. YG – Slide
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – Eleven
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
BEST K-POP
(G)I-DLE – Oh My God
BTS – On
EXO – Obsession
Monsta X – Someone’s Someone
Tomorrow X Together – 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)
Red Velvet – Psycho
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
Billie Eilish – All the Good Girls Go to Hell
Demi Lovato – I Love Me
H.E.R. - I Can’t Breathe
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Taylor Swift – The Man
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
5 Seconds of Summer – Wildflower
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U
Blink-182 – Happy Days
Drake – Toosie Slide
John Legend – Bigger Love
Twenty One Pilots – Level of Concern
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
Chloe & Halle – Do It from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – Smile from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish – Xanny – Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat – Say So – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now – Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles – Adore You – Directed by Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift – The Man – Directed by Taylor Swift
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Directed by Anton Tammi
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
5 Seconds of Summer – Old Me – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – My Oh My – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish – All the Good Girls Go to Hell – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry – Harleys In Hawaii – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
BEST ART DIRECTION
A$AP Rocky – Babushka Boi – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa – Physical – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles – Adore You – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus – Mother’s Daughter – Art Direction by Christian Stone
Selena Gomez – Boyfriend – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – Lover – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish – All the Good Girls Go to Hell – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato – I Love Me – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
Dua Lipa – Physical – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
Harry Styles – Adore You – Visual Effects by Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott – Highest in the Room – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS – On – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & Natti Natasha – Honey Boo – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby – Bop – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa – Physical – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani – Motivation – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
BEST EDITING
Halsey – Graveyard – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake – Can’t Believe the Way We Flow – Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo – Good As Hell – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus – Mother’s Daughter – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
Rosalía – A Palé – Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
