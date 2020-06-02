‘Waiting till I meet you again’: Wajid Khan’s heartbroken tweet for late father goes viral

Late music composer Wajid Khan’s untimely death at the age of 42 has come a major shock to his family, colleagues and fans. Wajid had lost his father more than six years ago and had remembered him on his death anniversary last year, saying, “waiting till I meet you again.”

Wajid had pinned one of his tweets from July, 2019 on his Twitter account. He had tweeted a picture with his late father and brother Sajid Khan on his death anniversary in 2019, along with the message, “Six years hv just passed away without you PAPPA... Not a single day goes without thinking of you... Life has changed a lot but I miss you more n more as days passes... Aap ki kami bahut Mehsoos hoti hai... waiting till I meet you again...Love you miss you forever.”

Wajid is survived by wife Maryam and a son and a daughter. It is now reported that his mother Razina has also tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Sajid had underlying kidney issues and had tested positive for Covid-19. He died of cardiac arrest at a Mumbai hospital in the wee hours of Monday. A video of him singing Hud Hud Dabangg for his music composer brother Sajid Khan while lying on the hospital bed has also gone viral. In the clip, the composer is unrecognisable, having shaved off his trademark beard. He tends to run short of breath after a point while singing at a stretch.

Referring to Sajid, Wajid says in Hindi, “Sajid bhai ke liye toh ek hi gana gaoonga main (I can only sing one song for Sajid bhai)…” before he starts singing various versions of the popular Dabangg theme song with gusto.

As a singer, Wajid recorded many hit songs in Salman films, including Do you wanna partner and Soni de nakhre (Partner), Tujhe Aksa Beach (God Tussi Great Ho), Jalwa (Wanted), and Pandeyji seeti and Fevicol se (Dabangg 2). He, along with Sajid, also recently composed Salman’s Eid special song, Bhai bhai, which talks of communal harmony.

Sajid-Wajid shared a special bond with Salman Khan and were close friends with the actor. In fact, it was Salman who gave them their Bollywood break, way back in 1998, in his home production Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. The music composer duo composed the song Teri jawaani badi mast mast hai in that film.

