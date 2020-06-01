Wajid Khan funeral: Brother Sajid, Aditya Pancholi bid tearful adieu to music composer

Sections
Music composer and singer Wajid Khan was buried on Monday at the Versova Kabrastan in Mumbai. The funeral was attended by his brother Sajid Khan and actor Aditya Pancholi.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 12:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Wajid Khan was buried at the Versova Kabrastan in Mumbai. (Pramod Thakur/Hindustan Times)

Music composer and singer Wajid Khan, of the composer duo Sajid-Wajid, breathed his last in the early hours of Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had tested positive for Covid-19 and also had kidney ailments.

Wajid was laid to rest at the Versova Kabrastan in Mumbai, in the presence of a few loved ones, including his brother Sajid Khan and Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi.

Wajid Khan’s funeral took place at Versova Kabrastan. ( Pramod Thakur/Hindustan Times )

Composer and singer Salim Merchant told PTI that Wajid had been on the ventilator for the last four days: “He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical.”

The film fraternity mourned the loss. Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and others paid heartfelt tributes to Wajid on social media.



Also read | Wajid Khan dies at 42: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra lead Bollywood tributes for ‘the nicest man’

Condolences also poured in from the music industry. Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan tweeted that he was unable to digest the tragic news. “Am just not able to come to terms with this ! Shocking ! Good bye dear brother.. love you .. till we meet on the other side ! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajidbhai,” he wrote.

Several others such as Salim Merchant, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Tulsi Kumar and Vishal Dadlani also paid tribute to him.

Sajid-Wajid started their career in 1998 with Salman Khan-starrer Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, and frequently collaborated with him for a number of his films, including Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner and the Dabangg franchise.

Recently, they composed the single Bhai Bhai sung by Salman, which promoted the message of communal harmony. The song was released by the actor on his YouTube channel on Eid.

Wajid, along with Sajid, served as mentor on singing reality shows -- Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar.

