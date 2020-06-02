Wajid Khan’s mother Razina tests positive for Covid-19, was taking care of ailing son at hospital: report

Late music composer and singer Wajid Khan’s mother Razina has tested positive for the coronavirus. Wajid had died of a cardiac arrest at a Mumbai hospital on Monday and his mother was reportedly present at the same hospital to take care of her ailing son.

An ABP News report has quoted a source as saying, “Wajid’s mother Razina had already contracted coronavirus before the late musician was infected with the virus. Wajid, who was suffering from kidney and throat infection, tested positive for Covid-19 later.” The source added, “Sajid-Wajid’s mother is better now and her condition has improved. She stayed in Surana Sethia hospital to take care of her ailing son. However, she contracted Covid-19 after she came in contact with other coronavirus patients at the hospital.”

Wajid had underlying kidney issues. “He died of a cardiac arrest,” his brother Sajid had told PTI while confirming that the composer had tested positive for Covid-19. He was laid to rest at Versova cemetery Monday afternoon with close friends and family members in attendance.

“He was buried around 1pm. Because of the lockdown and Covid issue, only 20 people were allowed for the funeral. There was police security and barricades in place. Only close family, including brother Sajid and friends from the industry were present,” a source close to the musician told PTI.

Hindi film industry personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, paid homage to the ever-smiling, talented music composer.

Wajid recently co-composed Salman’s songs Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai, which the actor released on his YouTube channel amid lockdown. He also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like Mera Hi Jalwa, Fevicol Se and for Akshay in Chinta Ta Chita Chita among others. The brother-composer duo also scored the title tracks for reality TV show Bigg Boss seasons 4 and 6, hosted by Salman.

