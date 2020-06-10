We are missing a 70mm voice in our industry today: Mika

As we slowly move towards reopening things in our country after almost a 3 month long complete lockdown, singer Mika Singh says that he is very happy that life is getting back to normal. He says, “I get very excited when I hear about things reopening. Like now, flights have resumed, so I am very happy. People should live their lives happily. Now, everyone knows about the dos and don’ts of going out in public, so if they continue to follow all the rules of social distancing etc., I think we will be fine.”

During the lockdown, the singer had released a single titled Quarantine Love, and today, the singer released his second single during the lockdown, called Tum Jo Mil Gaye (Lockdown). This single is a remake of the popular Mohammad Rafi song, Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho (Hanste Zakhm; 1973), and Mika says that this is the first time he has attempted to remake a Mohammad Rafi song. “I have sung remakes in the past, but I had never tried any Rafi Saab’s song. Thankfully, and luckily, none of the remakes I have sung till date have got trolled,” says Mika, who has sung recreations such as Yeh Khabar Chapwa Do (Luka Chuppi; 2019) and Aankh Marey (Simmba; 2018) among others. He adds, “All these songs that I sing become hits by God’s grace but most importantly, no one says anything bad about them. Meri hamesha koshish rehti hai ki inn gaano ki kabhi tang na todi jaye, unke lyrics kharab na ho, so that people like the song.”

You can listen to the song here:

The singer, who has given original hits such as Milegi Milegi (Stree; 2018) and The Padman Song (PadMan; 2018), says that we have extremely talented young singers in the industry today, but there is one problem with the way they sing remakes. “They give the old songs a certain kind of sound jisse gaana kharab hojata hai. For example, we call Kumar Sanu the Tiger of the music industry, and when I sang Aankh Marey, I had to match his voice. So, I had taken a week to listen to all of dada’s songs, to understand how he has such a brilliant voice. That is the kind of voice that we call a 70mm voice, a voice which suits the big screen. Nowadays, we are missing such 70mm voices. There are very talented singers in our industry today, but woh bade parde wali awaaz hi gayab ho rakhi hai pichle kayi saalon se. Whenever you take a legend’s song to remake, you have to be very careful because you can never compare yourself to them. Aapko yeh maan ke chalna hai ki main uske ird gird nahi gaa paunga, na hi better ga paunga. But because the song is maybe 20 years old, there are a lot of young people who may not have heard the song, so for them, it is important to remake these songs for them,” explains Mika.