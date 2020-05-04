We are the lucky ones, who have to exercise patience and express solidarity right now: Arko

Music composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee’s composition Teri Mitti (Kesari; 2019) recently got a redux in the form of singer B Praak’s new song, Teri Mitti — Tribute, which was an ode to the doctors and health workers who are perennially fighting Covid-19. Mukherjee says that this redux was the result of an initiative taken by actor Akshay Kumar. “As we all know, he is involved with a number of social causes. When we heard about the incident where abuses were hurled at doctors, we wanted to dedicate this new version to doctors,” says Mukherjee.

You can watch the tribute song here:

The composer who was a practising doctor before he joined the film industry says that he knows “how difficult it is for doctors right now and the least we can do is be grateful”.

A part of the lyrics of the song — sarhad pe jo wardi khaki thi, ab uska rang safed hua — have tugged at the hearts of all Indians including our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM tweeted in appreciation of the song and shared it on his handle. “It was really kind of Modiji to share our song. Even when the original Teri Mitti had released in Kesari, a lot of political campaigns had used this song for its patriotic fervor and Modiji had also expressed his liking for this song earlier, too. I am very thankful to him and I wish him and the government all the best as they try their best to control this situation,” adds Mukherjee.

The composer who has composed songs such as O Saathi (Baaghi 2; 2018) and Paaniyon Sa (Satyameva Jayate; 2018) says the current situations requires two things from our end — common sense and compassion. “We are far luckier than the migrant workers, who have been stranded away from their homes. We are luckier than the police, doctors and health workers who are fighting on our behalf 24x7. We are the lucky ones, who have to exercise patience and express solidarity right now with everybody in the nation. We must remain calm. Times will be normal again, and next year, we will be joking about this. But right now, we just have to know that this is the time to be calm. We should try to spend our time constructively now that we have so much in hand,” he says.

Mukherjee is currently living away from his family in Mumbai with just his cook. “My family is in Kolkata, and a lot of my plans have gone for a toss. My US tour has got cancelled. We were supposed to shift our house but that has been postponed, too. However, I am trying my best to remain positive during this time. I have been writing new songs and a script for a musical. I have been in touch with my friends from the industry, and we are building stuff so that once this ends, we have enough content to start recording immediately,” says Mukherjee, adding that the silver lining for him in this situation is the fact that he has got back his habit of reading, which he had lost along the way thanks to the very busy schedule of his life.