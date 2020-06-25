Sections
Home / Music / Whatever Sonu Nigam said is the truth: Salim Merchant

Whatever Sonu Nigam said is the truth: Salim Merchant

The composer says that there is definitely that favouritism for certain artistes and composers

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:50 IST

By Nishad Neelambaran, HT Mumbai

Salim Merchant

Singer Sonu Nigam recently put out a vlog where he was seen talking about favouritism in the music fraternity and also pointed out the “music mafias” in the fraternity. Salim Merchant from the composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, totally agrees with what Nigam has spoken in his video. “It is not just the singers the composers are also going through a tough time. The record labels he is talking about has certain music directors and singers they work with. There are certain artistes they have signed. There is definitely that favouritism for certain artistes and composers, which these labels work with,” he says.

Throwing more light on the topic, he shares, “There are lot of composers like me, who don’t want to do just one song in the film. But there are others who are comfortable with the record labels terms and conditions and are okay to compose just one song in the film. Sonu Nigam has not said anything wrong. Whatever he has said is the truth. There are singers who gets called and they get dumped later on. There are so many directors who want to work with composers like ourselves, but when it reaches the record labels, they have their own conditions and they feel they cannot work with us.” 

Ask him have they ever been asked to change any singer, and he says, “No we haven’t been asked to. However, we have got feedbacks from directors and producers to try another singer. And indulged in trying but it has been very peaceful and was done very respectfully. These decisions have been taken mutually. For instance, for Ainvayi Ainvayi Lut Gaya (Band Baaja Baarat; 2010), we had recorded with Master Salim, who has a folk touch in his voice. And Aditya Chopra wanted a lighter voice for Ranveer Singh. And we tried another singer that was me. But this decision was mutual. Yet we kept Master Salim’s credit in the end credits.”

Reflecting on what Nigam said in his video, Merchant feels that such things can “really break you”. He points out that the creative process getting hampered is just one level, but there is more to it. Sharing a personal experience, he says, “Sulaiman and I had worked on a project with a new director. The music turned out so good that it helped them get a really big actor on board. Then they took it to a big production house/record company, and they said, ‘we love the film, but please change the composers.’ They have some personal vendetta against us, I don’t know why. It is about time that people find about it.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ED attaches ₹24-cr assets of realty firm
Jun 25, 2020 01:40 IST
Six months on, business partner held for killing woman in Kharar
Jun 25, 2020 01:40 IST
21-year-old killed over taking late-night walk with wife in Patiala
Jun 25, 2020 01:34 IST
FAKE COVID-19 REPORTS: Amritsar’s private lab owners booked for attempt to murder
Jun 25, 2020 01:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.