When Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed an impromptu gig at Delhi’s Hauz Khas village, crowd went ‘apesh*t’. Watch video

In 2015, Delhiites out for a chill evening witnessed something they could never have imagined. At the Hauz Khas village’s Summer House Cafe, they were treated to an impromptu gig by none other than Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The rockstar was out for dinner with an eclectic group that included music composer Vishal Dadlani, musician Raghu Dixit and members of the now defunct comedy collective AIB -- Tanmay Bhat, Gursimran Khamba and Rohan Joshi.

Sharing pictures from the impromptu gig on social media the next day, Vishal wrote, “It wasn’t an event. We were at a dinner together, and he just went - let’s go play somewhere! And, boom! More jam, less gig. Chris did all the work, though. People were going apesh*t.”

Raghu revealed that Chris borrowed his guitar and played the hit number Paradise for the small crowd. “Best night this year! Listened @ChrisOfColdplay sing and play my guitar and the crowd going Para Para Paradise!” he wrote on Twitter. Rohan Joshi revealed that Viva la Vida was also a part of Chris’ set.

Chris, along with Slumdog Millionaire actor Freida Pinto, was travelling in India as a representative of The Global Poverty Project. As a part of the trip, they met key government leaders, non-profit partners in the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) space, and participated in field visits to see innovative projects addressing sanitation in local communities throughout India.

Coldplay also recorded the music video for the song Hymn for the Weekend in India. The music video featured actor Sonam Kapoor. In 2016, they performed a full-fledged gig for a packed crowd in Mumbai. The band also performed at the sangeet function of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani.

